OnePlus Nord N300 will arrive next month with 33W fast charging and a 90Hz display

Ahead of its release, OnePlus is revealing some details about its upcoming Nord N300 smartphone. The mid-range budget handset will arrive sometime next month in North America, and although the company has not announced pricing for the phone, it should hopefully come in at under $300.

The Nord N300 will feature a MediaTek processor and offer a display with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz. The other significant feature revealed ahead of its announcement is that the Nord N300 will feature 33W wired fast charging. While fast charging has become quite common nowadays, especially in Android devices, this is a little faster than what we have previously seen in mid-range budget handsets. For comparison, last year’s Nord N200 offered wired fast charging at 18W. Unfortunately, that’s pretty much all of the details about the phone the company has shared for now. Hopefully, the firm will offer a solid Nord entry, considering its main flagship phones are floundering.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

In recent years, OnePlus hasn’t really released a phone most would consider buzzworthy. Despite offering great value in its early days, the company has gradually increased its price year after year, giving consumers more reasons to scrutinize its products. While they might not offer the best bang for the buck anymore, OnePlus does make some pretty good phones. But if you’re looking for the best Android smartphones, OnePlus won’t be on that list. But as mentioned before, it does manage to make one of the best budget Android smartphones currently on the market.

The OnePlus Nord N20 came as a bit of a surprise, offering an excellent feature set for under $300. It had a punchy OLED display, 33W fast charging, a 4,500mAh battery for all-day use, and support for 5G. Furthermore, it had a pretty good 64MP primary camera, along with software that was quick. Luckily, we won’t have to wait long for the Nord N300, and hopefully, it will offer some desirable specifications at a price that many can afford.