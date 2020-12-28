OnePlus Nord, Nord N100 receive software update with December 2020 security patches

OnePlus announced on Monday that it’s starting to roll out the December 2020 security patches for the OnePlus Nord and Nord N100. The OnePlus Nord N10 5G already received the December 2020 security patches in a software update that rolled out last week.

OnePlus announced the versions of OxygenOS 10.5.10 destined for the Nord in India, Europe, and global. The changelog includes general bug fixes and improved stability, plus more.

Here’s the full OxygenOS 10.5.10 changelog for the OnePlus Nord:

Meanwhile, OnePlus also released details for Oxygen 10.5.5 (EU) and 10.5.4 (NA) for the Nord N100. OnePlus said the update includes improved camera performance and a new quick setting switch to adjust mute, ringtone, and vibration.

Here’s the full changelog for the latest update for the Nord N100:

System Optimized system power consumption in some scenarios Added a quick setting switch to adjust mute, ringtone, and vibration Fixed the issue that the phone cannot wake up under certain circumstances (NA only) Fixed a low probability call noise issue Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.12 Updated GMS package to 2020.09 (NA only)

Camera Improved the camera’s shooting experience

Network Improve the stability of communication functions

Bluetooth Optimize Bluetooth device compatibility (NA only)



As we close out 2020, it’s nice to see one final update for the year, especially one as important as a security update. Hopefully, with the new year around the corner, we can expect a full update to Android 11.

Thanks to XDA Member Some_Random_Username for providing the download links!