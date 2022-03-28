OnePlus rolls out March 2022 patches to OnePlus Nord, Nord N200, and Nord N10 5G

Last week, OnePlus rolled out the March 2022 security patches to the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9RT. The company is now giving a similar treatment to three more devices: OnePlus Nord, Nord N200, and Nord N10 5G.

The original OnePlus Nord is receiving an update to OxygenOS 11.1.10.10. It’s a minor update that improves the system stability and bumps the security patch level to March 2022. It’s rolling out in a phased manner to the Indian, global and European variants.

Update changelog:

System Improved system stability Updated Android security patch to 2022.03



Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord N200 is also receiving a new update that brings March 2022 security patches. Besides the security fixes, however, the update doesn’t pack any new features or improvements.

Finally, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G is getting the March security update with OxygenOS 11.0.5.

Update changelog:

System [Updated] Android security patch to 2022.03



If you own a OnePlus Nord, Nord N200, or a Nord N10 5G, keep an eye out for the OTA notification in the coming days. As always, the update is rolling out in batches, so it might take some time to reach everyone. If you don’t want to wait, we have provided download links for incremental and full OTA packages below to let you manually flash the update. Just download the correct OTA package corresponding to your model from the section below. After that, transfer the package to the root directly of your phone’s internal storage and flash it using the Local Upgrade method within the System Update menu.

