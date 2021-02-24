OnePlus Nord receives OxygenOS 10.5.11 with January 2021 security patches

After updating the OnePlus Nord N10 and Nord N100 a few days ago, OnePlus is back again with a fresh update for its 2020 midrange phone: OnePlus Nord. Stable OxygenOS 10.5.11 is being rolled out to the OnePlus Nord, bringing system stability improvements along with January 2021 security patches. It’s a little strange that the OnePlus Nord is getting a month-old security patch while its budget-friendly sibling, Nord N10, is already on the most recent February 2021 patch level.

OxygenOS 10.5.11 changelog for the OnePlus Nord:

System Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.01 Improved system stability



As you can see, this is a minor maintenance update, and there are no new features or improvements to talk about. It’s still based on Android 10. The much-awaited Android 11 update is currently under development for the device, and if you’re interested, you can try it out right now through the OxygenOS 11 Open Beta program.

The OxygenOS 10.5.11 update has started rolling out to European, Global, and Indian variants of the OnePlus Nord. However, as is usually the case with staged software rollouts, it will likely take some time for the update to reach all units. To check if it’s available for your device, go to Settings > System > System Update. Meanwhile, if you don’t want to wait for the automatic rollout, you can also download the update package from the links posted below to manually update your phone. From the link section, download an appropriate OTA package corresponding to your variant. After downloading the package, place it in the root directory of your internal storage. Then navigate to Settings > System > System Update > “Local Update“ and select the downloaded package to initiate the installation.

OnePlus Nord XDA Forums

Download Links

Europe:

Global:

India:

Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the download links!