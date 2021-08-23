OnePlus Nord receives OxygenOS 11.1.5.5 with August security patches and ambient display features

OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS 11.1.5.5 to the original OnePlus Nord. The update follows the OxygenOS 11.1.4.4 release from last month, which introduced the June 2021 security patches to the device. However, the latest update brings the latest August 2021 security patches and a couple of Ambient Display features.

As per a recent post on the OnePlus Community forums, the latest OxygenOS update for the OnePlus Nord comes with the following changes:

System Updated Android security patch to 2021.08 Improved system stability

Ambient Display Newly added the screenshot feature for AOD Newly added Bitmoji AOD, co-designed with Snapchat, which will liven up the ambient display with your personal Bitmoji avatar. Your avatar will update throughout the day based on your activity and things happening around you (Path: Settings – Customizations – Clock on ambient display – Bitmoji)



OnePlus is rolling out the OxygenOS 11.1.5.5 update for the OnePlus Nord in a staged fashion, so it will only reach a handful of users at first. Once the company confirms that there aren’t any major issues with the update, it should start rolling out to more users.

In case you don’t want to wait for the OTA update, you can download the firmware package from the links provided below and flash it manually. To do so, download the appropriate firmware package corresponding to your variant from the links below and place it in the root directory of your phone’s internal storage. Then, navigate to Settings > System > System Update > Local Update and select the update package to begin the installation. Your device should automatically reboot after the update is installed. Do make sure that your device has at least 30% battery left and a minimum of 3GB of free storage space before installing the update.

Download OxygenOS 11.1.5.5 for the OnePlus Nord