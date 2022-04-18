OnePlus Nord’s latest OxygenOS 12 Open Beta update fixes the audio playback bug

Earlier this month, OnePlus released the first Open Beta of OxygenOS 12 for the OnePlus Nord, allowing users to try out an early version of Android 12 before the public release. As it’s usually the case with beta releases, the first beta build was a bit rough around the edges. OnePlus has issued a hotfix that addresses some of the known issues.

A new update with build number F.10 is now available for the OnePlus Nord. It’s a small update, weighing just 60MB. In terms of change, the new build fixes the issue of audio playing abnormally.

Screenshot credit: OnePlus Community user Fast_and _Curious

Update changelog:

System Fixed the issue that sound plays abnormally



The new update has started rolling out to OnePlus Nord users running the first beta build. To check if it’s available for you, navigate to Settings > System > System updates. OnePlus hasn’t provided incremental packages for the update yet. However, you can use the full OTA package linked below to manually update your device.

OnePlus Nord

If you’re on the stable channel and want to try out the new OxygenOS 12 update based on Android 12, you can find the beta build and rollback package attached below. After downloading the firmware, transfer it to the internal storage. Now, go to Settings > System > System Updates > Local upgrade and navigate to the directory where you stored the firmware, and select the zip file to start the installation process. Although installing the Open Beta won’t erase your data, it’s advised that you still take a full backup of your important data. You can flash the rollback package if you wish to revert to the stable channel (linked below). Note that flashing the rollback package will completely wipe your phone.

Download OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 for OnePlus Nord

Download the rollback package

OnePlus hasn’t given any timeline about the public release of OxygenOS 12 for the OnePlus Nord.

Thanks to XDA Recognized Developer mlgmxyysd for the download link!