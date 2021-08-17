New OnePlus Nord 2 update improves camera performance and fixes Wi-Fi hotspot bug

OnePlus rolled out OxygenOS 11.3.A.08 to the OnePus Nord 2 earlier this month which improved system stability and optimized camera performance. As OnePlus continues to polish the software experience of its latest affordable flagship, yet another software update is rolling out to the phone.

OnePlus has released OxygenOS 11.3.A.09 for the OnePlus Nord 2. The latest update further improves the camera performance, fixes a bug that didn’t let users enable Wi-Fi hotspot, optimizes the Gallery app UI, and speeds up the loading of image previews.

OxygenOS 11.3.A.09 update changelog:

System Optimized the notification feature of the Community app Improved system stability and fixed, known issues

Camera Further optimized the HDR feature experience Further improved the camera performance

Network Fixed the issue of unable to enable the Wi-Fi hotspot

Gallery Optimized the UI effect, bringing a better experience Improved the loading speed of previewing pictures



OxygenOS A.09 has started rolling out to the global and Indian variants of the OnePlus Nord 2. OnePlus notes that they’re pushing the update in a staged manner. That means the new OTA will be rolled out to a small batch of users initially. If users report no serious issues or bugs, the rollout will be gradually expanded to all users. If you don’t want to wait for the automatic rollout, we have provided direct download links to the incremental OTA below, which you can use to manually update your phone. Note that you must be on OxygenOS 11.3.A.08 in order to install the incremental OTA.

Download OxygenOS 11.3.A.09 for the OnePlus Nord 2

Links for full OTA zips aren’t live yet. We’ll be updating this post as we have access to them, so check back later.

India OxygenOS 11.3.A.09 Incremental OTA from 11.3.A.05



Thanks to XDA Recognized Developer yshalsager for the download link(s).