OnePlus Nord gets OxygenOS Open Beta 4 with February 2021 patches and multiple bug fixes

Last month, OnePlus rolled out the OxygenOS Open Beta 3 for the OnePlus Nord, featuring several improvements centered around the system and camera experience. The company is now following up with the fourth beta build of OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 for the OnePlus Nord which brings several more improvements.

The latest OxygenOS Open Beta 4 has started rolling out to users and it addresses many of the annoying bugs reported by beta users in the previous builds. These include fixes for Work-Life Balance not showing full information in Quick Settings, documents randomly disappearing in the Lockbox, glitches related to Calculator UI, and more. Notably, the new update also bumps the Android security patch level to February 2021.

Here’s the full OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 4 changelog for the OnePlus Nord:

System Fixed the issue where Work-Life Balance does not display full information in the Quick Settings Fixed the flashback issue with the Quick Settings when enabling the Location Fixed the small probability issue that the documents in the Lockbox may disappear Fixed the issue that the Privacy Policy page is displayed abnormally if the device is in Dark Mode Fixed the issue that the fast charging sound is too loud Fixed the issue with the Calculator that the UI where results are showed is displayed abnormally Fixed the issue with the abnormal display of Calculator button size Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.02 Improved system stability

File Manager Fixed the issue that the File Manager may crash when stopping the unzipping process

OnePlus Community Fixed the small probability flashback issue with the OnePlus Community when entering the Profile page



If you’re already on OxygenOS Open Beta 3, you will receive the new update as an OTA. If you don’t want to wait, you can also manually flash the OxygenOS Open Beta 4 on your OnePlus Nord by following the links given below. To do so, download an appropriate OTA package corresponding to your variant and sideload it using the “Local Update” option within the System Update menu.

OnePlus Nord XDA Forums

Download Links

Europe:

Global:

India:

Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the download links!