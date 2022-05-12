OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 3 based on Android 12 rolls out to the OnePlus Nord

While OnePlus is busy shaping up Android 13 through its Developer Preview program, the company is also reminding users that it hasn’t forgotten about the OnePlus Nord by releasing an update through its Open Beta program. It may take several more rounds of Open Beta releases before we see the final stable OxygenOS 12 build lands on this device, but the OEM is making steady progress in that direction. The third OxygenOS Open Beta based on Android 12 is now available for the OnePlus Nord.

As expected, Open Beta 3 is mostly a bug-fixing update, and we’re not seeing any major shuffle in terms of new features or UI changes. Fixes have been deployed for the boot animation and Google Assistant voice activation, for instance. The build also addresses the issue of the glitchy touch sounds. Finally, the Android security patch level has been bumped to April 2022.

The full update changelog for the OnePlus Nord’s Open Beta 3 release can be found below:

Security [Updated] Android security patch to 2022.04

System [Fixed] the issue of abnormal Touch sounds [Fixed] the issue of abnormal boot animation

Voice [Fixed] the occasional issue that unable to start “OK Google” with voice



Download OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 3 for the OnePlus Nord

Users already on the OxygenOS beta path will receive this update as an incremental OTA if they are stock unrooted, and as a complete update if they are rooted. On the other hand, people who are not enrolled to the beta program need to download and manually flash the ROM.

OnePlus Nord India Open Beta 4 (AC2001_11.F.11) Full OTA Incremental from OB2



Although installing the Open Beta on top of a stable channel build won’t erase your data, it’s advised that you still take a full backup of your important data before switching the update track. You can flash the rollback package if you wish to revert to the stable channel.

Thanks to XDA Recognized Developer mlgmxyysd for the download link!

Source: OnePlus Community Forums