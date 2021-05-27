OnePlus Nord receives OxygenOS 11.1.1.3 with May 2021 patches

Over the last few weeks, OnePlus has rolled out the Android security patches for May 2021 to a handful of devices. The company started off with its flagship OnePlus 9 series, which was followed by the OnePlus 9R, the OnePlus 7 series, and the OnePlus 7T series. Last week, OnePlus rolled out a similar OxygenOS update to the affordable Nord N10 5G and the Nord N100. Now, it’s finally rolling out the May 2021 patches to the mid-range OnePlus Nord.

The latest OxygenOS update for the OnePlus Nord (v. 11.1.1.3) brings a host of bug fixes along with the May 2021 security patches. Here’s the complete changelog for the latest update:

System Fixed the issue that the card coupon is not available as a widget Fixed the issue that missed calls are marked as call answered on another device in call logs Fixed known issues and improved system stability Updated Android security patch to 2021.05

Network Improved the speed of Wi-Fi connection

Camera Fixed the abnormal preview display issue in Nightscape Tripod mode Fixed the issue that Camera becomes unresponsive when setting profile photo in Contact Fixed the frame drops issue with videos taken by Camera ‘Fixed the occasional issue that Flash effect may fail in some scenarios Fixed the delay issue when switching to the front camera under Time-lapse mode

File Manager Fixed abnormal display issue while copying files to OTG storage



As per a recent post on the OnePlus Community forums, OxygenOS 11.1.1.3 has already started rolling out to OnePlus Nord users. The update is rolling out in a staged fashion, so it should show up on your device in the next few days. If you don’t feel like waiting, you can download the firmware package from the links below and install it manually. However, we would recommend against it, as OnePlus has pushed quite a few buggy updates of late.

Download OxygenOS 11.1.1.3 for the OnePlus Nord

Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the download links!