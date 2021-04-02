This is the OnePlus Nord SE that never saw the light of day

OnePlus finally returned to the affordable, mid-range segment with the launch of the OnePlus Nord last year. The company then went on to launch even more affordable offerings in the form of the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and Nord N100. Shortly after this, we also started hearing about a special edition model called OnePlus Nord SE in the works. This special edition model was said to be made in collaboration with designer Joshua Vides, the founder of design studio Reality To Idea. The phone, however, never saw the light of day. Now, a new report has shed more light on this unreleased Nord phone.

Folks over at Recalled have released a series of photos that gives us our first look at the now-canceled OnePlus Nord SE. As you can see in the images below, the OnePlus Nord SE comes in a special collector’s edition box featuring Reality To Idea’s signature paper-like design. Inside the box, you’ll find a box of OnePlus Nord wrapped in a special black and white sleeve along with a tote bag and a case, both of which feature the same signature design with black outlines and highlights.

On the back of the case package, there’s a QR code that leads the user to download a stylized wallpaper. As for the device itself, there’s nothing special about it. It’s a standard OnePlus Nord in Gray Ash color and comes in 12GB/256GB configuration.

Separately, German blog Allround-PC has revealed that the OnePlus Nord SE would have been priced at €499 and would have been offered in only one configuration: 12GB + 256GB.

It’s unclear why OnePlus ditched the idea of launching the OnePlus Nord SE at the very last moment. Because from the overall packing and finishing, it clearly appears the device was all set to hit the shelves. Instead of releasing the Special Edition variant, OnePlus in October simply released a Gray Ash color for the standard OnePlus Nord, which was originally reserved for the Nord SE.

Featured image credit: Recalled