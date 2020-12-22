OnePlus Nord SE expected to be a Special Edition in partnership with designer Joshua Vides

OnePlus is reportedly working on a special edition version of its popular mid-ranger — the OnePlus Nord. The upcoming device, called the OnePlus Nord SE, is being developed in partnership with designer Joshua Vides, who is known for his collaborations with Italian luxury fashion brand Fendi.

According to a recent report from phoneArena, the OnePlus Nord SE will only feature a few aesthetic changes, like a redesigned back panel and some custom wallpapers. The report claims that the device will, most likely, offer the same hardware specifications as the original OnePlus Nord, including a 6.4-inch 90Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G SoC, a quad-camera setup on the back, dual-front facing cameras, and a 4,115mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. However, this goes against a previous leak from Android Central, which claimed that the OnePlus Nord SE would feature improved specs, a larger 4,500mAh battery, and support for 65W fast charging.

Nord SE – same but looks different 👀 pic.twitter.com/qAjzO1Rmh1 — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) December 21, 2020

While OnePlus is yet to reveal any details about this partnership with Joshua Vides, renowned leaker Max Jambor has corroborated the partnership in a recent tweet. He has also shared an image of what may be the color scheme of the special edition device. As you can see in the attached tweet, the image shows a stylized OnePlus Logo in black on a white background with irregular black edges. This falls in line with Joshua Vides’ distinct style, as seen in the recent images on his Instagram profile.

The publication further adds that OnePlus may announce the OnePlus Nord SE in March next year, alongside its upcoming flagship OnePlus 9 series. If that’s the case, we expect to see more detailed leaks of the special edition device in the coming months. We’ll update this post as soon as we learn more about the OnePlus Nord SE.