OnePlus Nord stable Android 11 update pulled due to performance and stability issues

After rolling out three OxygenOS Open Beta releases based on Android 11 for the OnePlus Nord, OnePlus finally rolled out the first stable Android 11 update for the device earlier this month. The update included all the new features that Google introduced with Android 11 and some of OnePlus’s own improvements, like a brand new visual design, a new Shelf UI, and more. Over the last week, OnePlus has been pushing the update to Nord users worldwide in a staged fashion. But the company has now stopped the rollout temporarily.

According to a recent comment by OnePlus Community Consultant dsmonteiro on the OnePlus Community forums, the OxygenOS 11 update for the OnePlus Nord has been “temporarily paused to ensure a smooth user experience, due to some bugs that have been detected.”

While the comment doesn’t shed light on the bugs, several OnePlus Nord users have reported facing issues like increased battery drain, slow charge speed, and more, following the update. The update also seems to have broken OxygenOS’ App Locker feature and users are not able to access locked apps after installing the update. Some users report that they’re experiencing lags on the device with the Android 11 update and they’re not able to open some photos in the Gallery app. We spotted a report of another unusual issue, which randomly adds parallel apps to the app drawer while using a third-party launcher.

OnePlus is currently investigating the issues and the company plans to roll out another OxygenOS 11 update for the device with fixes in the near future. In case you haven’t updated your OnePlus Nord to the latest release, we’d recommend holding off until OnePlus confirms that it has addressed all issues. But if you have installed the update already, you can downgrade to OxygenOS 10 until OnePlus releases a fix. Alternatively, you can switch to the latest OxygenOS Open Beta release if you don’t want to give up the new Android 11 features.

