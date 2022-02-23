OnePlus Nord TWS reportedly in development, design leaks

OnePlus isn’t exactly a household brand when it comes to Bluetooth earphones. However, the company does have some solid wireless earbuds in the OnePlus Buds Z2 and OnePlus Buds Pro. According to a new leak, OnePlus wants to expand its audio portfolio with a new pair of true wireless earphones.

A fresh leak from OnLeaks and 91Mobiles has revealed that OnePlus is developing a new pair of true wireless earbuds under the Nord branding. The Nord branding is currently exclusive to smartphones, but it seems OnePlus is now looking to expand the branding to other product segments.

91Mobiles has shared CAD renders of the OnePlus Nord TWS, showcasing the earbuds’ overall design. Images are recreated based on live images of final prototyping stage units. As such, these renders might not precisely represent the official product as OnePlus could very well make some minor adjustments to the design in the lead-up to the official launch. As you can see in the images below, the earbuds have a unique design, featuring wide stems and what appear to be gold-colored hardware buttons. The buds have silicone tips though it’s unclear if they have an ear detection sensor.

The buds come inside a flat, boxy charging case that has the OnePlus logo imprinted prominently in gold color. The images don’t reveal where the charging port is located and if there are any LED lights on the case.

We don’t know the exact specifications of the OnePlus Nord at this point. But if the Nord smartphone line is any indication, we can expect the Nord TWS to offer a solid set of features at an affordable price tag. It’s unclear when OnePlus plans to officially launch the Nord TWS. In any case, we expect to learn more about the OnePlus Nord TWS in the coming weeks.

What are your thoughts on the OnePlus Nord TWS’s design? Let us know in the comments below.

Source: 91Mobiles