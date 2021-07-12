OnePlus Nord receives OxygenOS 11.1.4.4 with battery life improvements, June security patches, and more

After rolling out the June security patches to the OnePlus Nord CE earlier this month, OnePlus is now rolling out a similar update for the original OnePlus Nord. The update brings several bug fixes and improvements to the year-old device, along with the Android security patches for June 2021.

According to a recent post on the OnePlus Community forums, the latest OxygenOS update for the OnePlus Nord comes with the following changes:

System Extended battery life Reduced power consumption in specific scenarios Fixed the issue of delayed notifications Fixed the overheating issue in certain scenarios Updated Android security patch to 2021.06



As always, OxygenOS 11.1.4.4 for the OnePlus Nord is rolling out to users in a staged fashion, so it’ll only reach a small percentage of users today. Once OnePlus confirms that the update doesn’t have any major issues, it should start rolling out to more users. If you haven’t received the OTA update on your device so far and you wish to skip the wait, you can download the firmware package from the links below and flash it manually.

OnePlus Nord XDA Forums

To do so, download the appropriate firmware package corresponding to your variant from the links below and place it in the root directory of your phone’s internal storage. Then, navigate to Settings > System > System Update > Local Update and select the update package to begin the installation. Your device should automatically reboot after the update is installed. Do make sure your phone has at least 30% charge and a minimum of 3GB of available storage space before you start installing the update.

Download OxygenOS 11.1.4.4 for the OnePlus Nord

Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the download links!