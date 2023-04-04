OnePlus' popular, budget-friendly Nord series devices, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite and OnePlus Nord Buds, got a fresh revamp today in the form of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite and the Nord Buds 2. The latest devices bring noteworthy improvements over their predecessors, including a few flagship features usually reserved for more premium devices. If you're in the market for a new budget-friendly phone or a pair of affordable wireless earbuds, here's everything you need to know about OnePlus' latest Nord series devices.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite: Refreshed design, larger display, better primary camera, & faster charging

The all-new OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite brings four headlining improvements over last year's Nord CE 2 Lite. It has an updated design with a new rear-facing camera layout that resembles the OnePlus Nord 2T, but lacks the raised border around the two circular camera islands. Unlike its predecessor, the new model has flatter edges for a more comfortable in-hand feel, and it comes in two flashy new colors: Pastel Lime and Chromatic Gray.

Over on the front, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite features a larger 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 680nits of peak brightness, and a centered hole-punch cutout for the selfie shooter. The updated display has a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 1500:1 contrast ratio, DC dimming, and 8-bit color depth.

Although the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite still packs Qualcomm's mid-range Snapdragon 695 5G chip like last year's model, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, the device gets a major improvement on the camera front. It packs an impressive 108MP Samsung HM6 primary camera instead of the 64MP primary shooter on the previous model, which offers 3x lossless zoom. A 2MP macro camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 16MP selfie shooter accompany the primary shooter.

Like its predecessor, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite packs a massive 5,000mAh battery. But prospective buyers will be glad to know that the phone features significantly faster 67W wired charging support. Other noteworthy features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB-C port, and stereo speakers with a new 200% Ultra Volume Mode. On the software front, the device runs OxygenOS 13.1 based on Android 13.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will be available in Europe for €329. Currently, OnePlus has not shared availability details, and we have no information on whether or not the device will be available in the U.S. We'll update this post with relevant information as soon as it's available.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2: ANC on a budget

While the original Nord Buds were a solid pair of affordable wireless earbuds, OnePlus did not offer active noise cancellation (ANC) to keep its price low. The second-gen model, however, addresses this issue and offers ANC with a dedicated Transparency Mode. The OnePlus Nord 2 also brings minor design improvements, like a chamfered edge on the charging case for a more organic look and color-matching touch control panels on the earbuds, but the earbuds look largely the same as last year's model.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 packs 12.4mm dynamic drivers in each earbud with an added titanium layer in the vibrating diaphragm to improve audio stiffness and response, resulting in richer audio output with deep bass and upgraded mid-frequency performance. Each earbud is also equipped with a dual-mic system powered by an AI algorithm for enhanced call quality and active noise cancellation up to 25dB. Like most premium wireless earbuds on the market, the Nord Buds 2 also offer a Transparency Mode, allowing users to stay in tune with the outside environment even while listening to music.

The upgraded earbuds also feature support for the AAC codec, Dolby Atmos, a Dirac Tuner, and a Sound Master equalizer. Other noteworthy features include an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, Fast Pair support with OnePlus devices, and Bluetooth 5.3. As far as battery life is concerned, OnePlus promises up to 5 hours of playback with ANC and up to 7 hours without ANC. With the charging case, users can get up to 27 hours of playback with ANC and up to 36 hours without ANC. The earbuds also have fast charging support, offering up to 5 hours of playback with a 10-minute charge.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 will be available in two colors, Lightning White and Thunder Gray, at a price of €69 in Europe and $59 in the U.S. In Canada, the earbuds will retail for CAD 85. North American buyers can pick it up through OnePlus' website starting April 4, and the earbuds will be available on Amazon later in the month.

What do you think of the latest OnePlus Nord devices? Let us know in the comments section below.