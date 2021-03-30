OnePlus now offers up to a whopping 6TB of cloud storage in India for OnePlus 9 Pro purchases

If you pre-ordered a OnePlus 9 Pro or are planning to buy one, you will be eligible to claim up to 6TB of cloud storage. This offer comes as part of OnePlus’ Red Cable Pro-Life plan, a loyalty program that offers Indian OnePlus owners various benefits including an extended warranty, free cloud storage, Amazon Prime membership, and more. OnePlus used to bundle 50GB of cloud storage to Red Cable Life members. However, the company recently announced some big upgrades to its loyalty programs, which saw the company bumping the free cloud storage from 50GB to 1TB on the Red Cable Life plan and from 50GB to 120GB for the Red Cable Care plan.

But if you buy the OnePlus 9 Pro and activate the Red Cable Life plan, the company is now offering an additional 5TB of cloud storage, bringing the total amount to a whopping 6TB. To claim this offer, 9 Pro owners will have to link their device to Red Cable Club and activate the Red Cable Life subscription, which costs ₹1999 for 12 months, by 30th April 2021. OnePlus says the additional 5TB of storage will be added to eligible accounts automatically and doesn’t require any action on the user’s part. However, the company notes that it may take up to 7 to 14 days for the additional storage to reflect in your account.

Since the OnePlus’ Red Club Pro loyalty program is only available in India, this offers is only applicable for the Indian OnePlus 9 Pro owners.

The OnePlus 9 Pro is is set to go on sale in India starting April 1. It will be available for purchase from Amazon India and OnePlus India’s official website. The base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at ₹64,999 while the top model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will set you back ₹69,999. The standard OnePlus 9 on the other hand will go on sale on April 15.

