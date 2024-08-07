Key Takeaways OnePlus Open Apex Edition offers top-notch specs like 16GB RAM, 1TB storage, and AI features for a premium folding phone experience.

VIP mode ensures maximum privacy with disabled cameras, hidden chats, and ad tracking prevention for sensitive data handling.

Get the stylish OnePlus Open Apex Edition for $1,899.99, but use code "1TBFORLIFE" for $300 off or trade in a device for an additional $100 off.

If you're in the market for a foldable phone, you can do a lot worse than grab a OnePlus Open. We recently crowned the OnePlus Open as "the best foldable phone in America", and when we pitted it against the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, it put up a serious fight that proved that the Korean tech giant isn't the only company that knows how to make a good folding phone. Now, the company has planted another flag in the foldable phone scene with the OnePlus Open Apex Edition, and you can score some serious money off with a simple code.

OnePlus reveals the Open Apex Edition

Image Credit: OnePlus

The OnePlus Open Apex Edition packs some seriously cool features under its foldable hood. Right off the bat, you're getting 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 ROM, which should be more than enough to get you through anything you want. It even includes some handy AI features, such as the AI Smart Cutout tool that makes it a lot easier to extract a subject from a photo - really handy for making custom stickers.

The OnePlus Open Apex Edition also introduces "VIP mode" for the privacy enthusiast. Turn this on, and the phone goes into security lockdown. Your cameras and microphones get disabled, your chats get hidden from other apps, and even ad tracking is prevented. It's a good way to lock everything down if you're handling sensitive info.

But we have to put the tech specs away for a bit and talk about how gorgeous this thing looks. OnePlus states that its looks are inspired by the Hasselblad 503CW 60 Years Victor Red Edition and has a vegan leather cover. Plus, it comes in a brand new shade called "Crimson Shadow."

You can score your own OnePlus Open Apex Edition for $1,899.99, but you can save some big cash on it if you're quick. OnePlus tells us that if you use the code "1TBFORLIFE", it should shave a cool $300 off of the price tag. Plus, if you trade in a device in any condition, that will get you another $100 off. That brings the whole package down to $1,499.99.

And if you're not in the market for a luxury phone, OnePlus is also doing a deal on the OnePlus Open 16+512GB models in green and black. Pick one up before August 30th and get one for $1399.99 - no codes necessary.