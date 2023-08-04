Key Takeaways Newly leaked renders of the OnePlus Open show a wider design and a more pronounced camera bump, giving it a different look from previous versions.

The renders are based on real images of the phone in its current state, providing the most up-to-date look at its design.

The phone has undergone significant adjustments to its aspect ratio, with pronounced corners, shifted speakers, and a repositioned front-facing camera.

Earlier this week, we reported that OnePlus had delayed its first foldable due to an issue with the phone's display. While it wasn't bad news, we are now seeing newly leaked renders of the device, featuring a revamped design, with alterations that appear to make it look wider, and with a camera bump that's more pronounced.

The new renders come from Smartprix, working in collaboration with Steve Hemmerstoffer, better known by his online alias, OnLeaks. The two have collaborated in the past, giving us early looks at some of the best devices released in 2023. While Hemmerstoffer has a pretty good track record for renders shared, it appears that the OnePlus Open is getting a little revamp, which makes it look completely different from what we've previously seen.

Source: Smartprix

According to the source, the new renders come from real images of the OnePlus Open in its current state, giving us our most up-to-date look at the phone. At first glance, it's easy to notice that the phone has become much wider, with the rear camera module and flash becoming more pronounced. There might even be a new sensor added to improve the quality of the photos, with the source stating that the phone could arrive with either a new Time-of-Flight (ToF) or LiDAR sensor.

Source: Smartprix

Furthermore, the corners look more pronounced, featuring harder edges. The source states that OnePlus has made "significant adjustments to the aspect ratio of the phone," changing the inner and outer dimensions of the display. In addition to all of the above, the speakers have also reportedly been shifted, providing better audio. While not a major change, on the inside of the phone, the selfie camera has shifted positions, with the front-facing camera moving from one side to another.

Source: Smartprix

Now as far as specifications go, it looks like not much has changed, with the device rumored to launch with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, up to 16GB RAM, and up to 256GB of internal storage. As far as other components, like camera and display dimensions, it's probably best to wait for now, as things have changed. Let's hope that the OnePlus Open will make its way to retailers sooner than later because it has a very good chance to become the best foldable smartphone in 2023.