Key Takeaways The OnePlus Open, the company's first-ever foldable phone, is set to launch either at the end of next month or early October, according to leaker Yogesh Brar.

The delay in the launch is not only due to display issues but also because of an ongoing legal battle between Oppo and Nokia over alleged patent infringement.

The OnePlus Open is rumored to have impressive specifications, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, 16GB RAM, a triple camera setup, and a large foldable AMOLED display.

OnePlus' first-ever foldable phone was recently delayed from its expected launch window in late August. Now, well-known leaker Yogesh Brar has revealed when the Shenzhen-based tech giant is planning to make it public. According to his sources, we don’t have to wait for long, though.

On his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Brar has put up a post claiming that the OnePlus Open will launch either toward the end of next month or early October. Previously, it was being reported that OnePlus would release the foldable phone in August, but due to the company’s last-minute decision to ditch the BOE display in favor of Samsung’s, the official launch date was pushed back.

However, poor display performance is not the only reason behind the delay in the launch of the OnePlus Open if Brar is to be believed. The ongoing legal battle between Oppo and Nokia over alleged patent infringement by the former has also triggered the delay in launch, as per Brar's sources. Oppo and OnePlus are both owned by the Chinese tech giant BBK Electronics.

If the rumors are true, the OnePlus Open will compete with the likes of Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Google Pixel Fold. With premium specifications and a price tag ranging between $1300 to $1500 (via Yogesh Brar), the OnePlus will get a competitive advantage over what Samsung and Google have on offer if it manages to pull it impress users with its performance.

As for the specifications, OnePlus Open is rumored to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset coupled with 16GB RAM, and 256 of internal storage. When folded, you could get a 6.3-inch AMOLED panel, and on opening the device, a large 7.8-inch 2K foldable AMOLED display will welcome you.

The OnePlus Open is expected to have a triple camera setup on the back, consisting of a 48MP primary camera, 48MP ultrawide, and 64MP telephoto sensor. It'll also have two selfie cameras — a 32MP sensor on the outer display and a 20MP sensor on the inner display — so that you can take selfies irrespective of whether your phone is folded or unfolded.

The company's current flagship phone — the OnePlus 11 — is one of the best Android smartphones in 2023 for its impressive software and speed. Time will tell if OnePlus manages to repeat the same success with its upcoming foldable phone.