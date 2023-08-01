Key Takeaways OnePlus is set to release its first foldable phone, the OnePlus Open, to compete with devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5.

OnePlus made a name for itself by offering premium specs at reasonable price points, but the company has evolved over the years and is now competing with the likes of Apple and Samsung head-on. The Shenzhen-based tech giant is now gearing up to launch its first-ever foldable phone — the OnePlus Open, to compete against devices like Galaxy Z Fold5. However, it's not coming to market as soon as was previously predicted.

According to journalist Max Jambor, who earlier claimed that OnePlus Open will release in late August, the company's first foldable phone will now face a delay in launch. OnePlus was reportedly not happy with the performance of the display provided by Chinese company BOE, resulting in the delay in launch. The company is now testing the OnePlus Open with display panels from Samsung, which, per Jambor, managed to meet the company's expectations. Simply put, the delay in launch is for a good reason.

The renders of the OnePlus Open have already leaked on the internet, giving us an idea about what the foldable device will look like. Luckily, it looks like the makers are not changing the overall design at the last moment to cause further delay. It's only the BOE display performance that the company was not happy with, causing the launch to "push back a bit."

As for the specifications of the foldable device, it's rumored to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 16GB RAM, and 256 of internal storage. It'll no longer have the same BOE display, but the size and other display specifications will likely remain unchanged. Upon unfolding the device, you'll look at a large 7.8-inch 2K foldable AMOLED display, and on the outside, there will be a 6.3-inch AMOLED panel.

OnePlus Open is rumored to have a triple camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 48MP primary camera, 48MP ultrawide, and 64MP telephoto sensor. There should be two selfie cameras to ensure that you can take selfies no matter whether your phone is folded or unfolded. It's said to feature a 32MP sensor on the outer display and a 20MP sensor on the inner display.

OnePlus 11, the company's current flagship, has impressive software and speed, helping it to make its way to our list of the best smartphones in 2023. But whether OnePlus will be able to create the same magic with its foldable phone is something we're all waiting to see, and we'll have to wait until after August. In the meantime, it looks like Samsung will battle it out with the Google Pixel Fold until then, with its foldable devices already in our list of the best foldable phones in 2023.