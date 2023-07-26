Key Takeaways OnePlus has started its campaign for its upcoming foldable device, referred to as the OnePlus Open, while also taking a shot at Samsung's foldable smartphones.

Leaked renders suggest that the OnePlus Open will have a sleek design similar to the OnePlus 11, with a large circular Hasselblad camera bump on the rear.

The OnePlus Open is rumored to feature impressive specifications, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 16GB RAM, 256GB internal storage, a 7.8-inch 2K foldable AMOLED display, and a triple camera setup.

The OnePlus 11 is one of the best Android smartphones in 2023, so there's a lot of anticipation when it comes to the company's first foldable device which is slated to arrive sometime this year. While the brand has been pretty quiet about its upcoming handset, it looks like it has now begun its campaign with a xeet, letting the world know that the OnePlus Open is coming.

For quite some time now, there's been a few names thrown out for the brand's upcoming smartphone, like the OnePlus V Fold and OnePlus Open. But now it looks like that company might have gone with the latter, with a clever xeet that states "We OPEN when others “FOLD.” The timing is impeccable as it's clearly taking a shot at Samsung, which is currently unveiling its latest foldable smartphones today during its own Galaxy Unpacked event.

As far as what the handset will look like, we haven't seen images of the device quite yet, but there have been leaked renders, giving us an earlier and unofficial look of what's to come. For the most part, the phone shares its look with the OnePlus 11, offering a sleek design that also has a large circular Hasselblad camera bump on the rear.

Furthermore, when it comes to its specifications, the phone will reportedly arrive with the best SoC on the market, packing a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 16GB RAM, and 256 of internal storage. As far as the device's screens, it will have a large 7.8-inch 2K foldable AMOLED display that will be paired with a 6.3-inch AMOLED display on the outer cover.

In addition, the phone will have a triple camera setup on the rear, utilizing a 48MP primary camera, 48MP ultrawide, and 64MP telephoto sensor. When it comes to selfie cameras, there will be two, with a 32MP sensor on the outer display and a 20MP sensor on the inner display. While OnePlus has yet to share a release date, early reports have it pegged for late August.

Of course, we won't know for sure until the brand makes it official, but if the announcement date is true, we won't have to wait long to find out all about the phone. Despite Samsung's dominance in previous years, there's a good chance that the OnePlus Open could end up becoming one of the best foldable smartphones in 2023.