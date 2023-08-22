Key Takeaways OnePlus Open, the company's first foldable phone, is rumored to be available in limited color options - Voyage Black and Emerald Eclipse.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Pixel Fold also offer minimal color choices, posing a clear problem for potential buyers.

While OnePlus has traditionally offered two colorways for its flagship phones, the lack of color options for their foldable device may disappoint some customers.

OnePlus is expected to announce its first foldable phone later this year, and it should offer stiff competition to devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Pixel Fold. A handful of leaks in recent weeks have seemingly revealed a few important tidbits about it, but a new rumor now suggests that it might not be available in too many color options.

According to tipster Max Jambor, the OnePlus Open will ship in Voyage Black and Emerald Eclipse (green) colorways, meaning there won't be too many options for potential buyers to choose from. In contrast, Samsung offers the Z Fold 5 in three colorways, including Phantom Black, Cream, and Icy Blue, while the Pixel Fold comes in Obsidian (black) and Porcelain (white). So irrespective of whichever foldable you want to pick up, the lack of color options is a clear and present problem, and if the latest report is anything to go by, the OnePlus Open is unlikely to make things any better.

It is worth noting, however, that OnePlus has only been offering two colorways for its mainstream flagships over the past couple of years, so the reported lack of color options from its first foldable is not entirely unexpected. For example, the OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10T and OnePlus 11, are all offered only in black and green, so it makes sense for the company to stick to the two tried and tested hues for its upcoming device as well. That said, the company is also rumored to launch the Open in a 'Golden color,' but Jambor believes it will be exclusive to China.

For those wondering, the OnePlus Open was originally expected to be announced in Q3, 2023, but a recent report claimed that it has been delayed as the company was not satisfied with the quality of the displays provided by BOE and decided to switch to Samsung at the last moment. In terms of hardware, the device is rumored to ship with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a triple camera setup.