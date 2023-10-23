Source: OnePlus OnePlus Open Editor's choice The OnePlus Open is the first foldable from OnePlus. It features a flagship Qualcomm SoC, Sony's latest camera sensor for mobile, and two eye-catching finishes. It's also one of the lightest foldables with this form factor. Pros Eye-catching design Flagship specs throughout Fast charger bundled Cons No wireless charging $1700 at OnePlus $1700 at Amazon

Google Pixel Fold Good alternative The Google Pixel Fold offers the best of Pixel in a folding phone. It has an impressive set of cameras, lots of AI wizardry in the software, and an ergonomic shape making it one of the easiest foldables to use when folded. Pros Excellent build quality Top-notch cameras Clean software experience Cons Expensive Tends to run warm $1799 at Amazon



The OnePlus Open is the company’s first ever foldable, and it's making a bee-line for the biggest competition from Google and Samsung. For starters, it’s refreshing to have a folding phone without ‘Fold’ in the name. The highlights of the OnePlus Open are its design and cameras, which means it competes directly with the Google Pixel Fold. The Open is one of the first phones to use Sony’s new LYTIA-branded camera sensor, and OnePlus is promising flagship-level camera performance. The Pixel Fold is also Google’s first attempt at a folding phone with a wider and shorter outer display and one of the best smartphone cameras. With both phones priced similarly, which one should you be rooting for?

OnePlus Open vs Google Pixel Fold: Price, availability, and specs

The OnePlus Open is available in a single configuration for $1,700 with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. This undercuts the Pixel Fold’s pricing for the variant with the same respective storage. The Open is available for preorder from Oct. 19-25 across major retailers like Best Buy and Amazon, but the best offers are on OnePlus’ own website. You can also get $1,000 with an eligible trade-in, along with complementary OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Limited Edition true wireless earbuds in white.

The Google Pixel Fold is available in two storage variants, both having 12GB of RAM. The 256GB variant is priced at $1,799, while the 512GB variant costs $1,919. It’s a lot pricier than the OnePlus Open, but you can also buy it via carriers like AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile by paying a small monthly fee. It's also available via the Google Store and online retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.



OnePlus Open Google Pixel Fold SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform Tensor G2 with Titan M2 co-processor Display Cover: 6.31-inch 2484x1116 AMOLED @120Hz; Internal: 7.82-inch 2440*2268 AMOLED @120Hz Cover: 5.8-inch 2092x1080p OLED @120Hz Internal: 7.6-inch 2208x1840p OLED @120Hz RAM 16GB LPDDR5X 12GB LPDDR5 Storage 512GB UFS 4.0 256/512GB UFS 3.1 Battery 4,805mAh 4,821mAh Ports USB-C (3.1) USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 Operating System OxygenOS 13.2 (Android 13) Android 13 Front camera Primary: 20MP f/2.2 with fixed focus; Secondary: 32MP f/2.4 with fixed focus Primary: 9.5MP f/2.2 with fixed focus; Secondary: 8MP f/2.0 with fixed focus Rear camera Main: 48MP f/1.7 with OIS ; Ultrawide: 48MP f/2.2 with autofocus; Telephoto: 64MP f/2.6 with 3x optical zoom Main: 48MP f/1.7 with OIS; Ultrawide: 10.8MP f/2.2; Telephoto: 10.8MP f/3.05 with 5x optical zoom Connectivity USB 3.1, 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3 5G (mmWave+sub 6), Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, UWB Dimensions Folded: 153.4x73.3x11.7 mm; Unfolded: 153.4x143.1x5.8 mm Folded: 139.7x79.5x12.1 mm, Unfolded: 139.7x158.8x5.8mm Colors Emerald Dusk, Voyager Black Obsidian, Porcelain Weight 8.4 ounces (239g) 10 ounces (283g) IP Rating IPX4 IPX8 Security Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, face unlock Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock

Design

The OnePlus Open comes in Voyager Black (vegan leather back) and Emerald Dusk (matte frosted glass) finishes, and the thickness and weight differs slightly based on which you pick. The black variant weighs 239g while the green one weighs 245g, and both are much lighter than the Google Pixel Fold, which weighs 283g. The Pixel Fold also comes in two colors – Porcelain and Obsidian – but both have the same finish.

The Fold has a 17.4:9 aspect ratio and is a bit shorter and wider than the Open, both when folded and unfolded. This passport form factor makes it much easier to hold and use when folded, and there's no visible gap between the two halves when closed. The crease is visible but not exaggerated, so it's not a real bother. The Open is slightly slimmer when folded, but in the unfolded state, both phones have roughly the same thickness. We also found the crease on the Open to be less noticeable, and the display is less reflective than the Pixel Fold.

For a debut foldable, we think OnePlus has a solid offering and one that can go toe-to-toe with the Google Pixel Fold.

The hinge is a crucial component of any foldable, and here, both companies promise nothing but the best. The OnePlus Open features a Flexion hinge, which contains fewer parts than a typical foldable hinge, thereby reducing the overall weight. It has also been certified by TUV Rheinland to survive 1 million folds. The Google Pixel Fold uses a multi-alloy steel hinge and supports different semi-opened postures. Google says the hinge is good for over 200,000 folds and unfolds.

The OnePlus Open has a three-speaker system, while the Pixel Fold has two speakers. Both smartphones support spatial audio. The OnePlus Open has an IPX4 rating, while the Pixel Fold has a better IPX8 rating for surviving water splashes. It’s also worth pointing out the difference in the bundled accessories between the two phones. The OnePlus Open ships with an 80W power adapter, USB A to USB C cable, and a case. The Google Pixel Fold, however, only comes with a USB-C to USB-C cable in the box.

Display

The OnePlus Open has a larger and higher-resolution inner display than the Pixel Fold. The 7.82-inch AMOLED panel has a 2440x2268 resolution and a near 1:1 aspect ratio. The display has LTPO 3.0 tech, which means the refresh rate can vary from 1Hz to 120Hz. It has a peak brightness of 2,800 nits, which is higher than the Pixel Fold's 1,450 nits. The latter features a 7.6-inch OLED display with a 2208x1840 resolution, 6:5 aspect ratio, and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The folding displays of both phones use Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) for protection against scratches.

What’s impressive is that OnePlus has used an equally flagship-level panel for the outer screen. It’s a 6.31-inch AMOLED display with LTPO 3.0 tech (10Hz to 120Hz refresh rate), a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 2484x1116 resolution. This display is protected by Ceramic Guard, which OnePlus claims is 20% more impact-resistant than Gorilla Glass Victus. The Pixel Fold, on the other hand, has a 5.8-inch OLED cover display with a Full HD+ resolution, 17.4:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass Victus. However, even the Fold’s outer display brightness levels pale compared to the Open. The Pixel Fold has up to 1,550 nits of peak brightness, while the Open boasts up to 2,800 nits.

Performance and battery

The OnePlus Open is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which has a proven track record for excellent performance and efficiency. OnePlus has also used the latest LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. For example, splicing videos through Instagram's UI for Reels is effortless, something where the Fold really struggled.

The Google Pixel Fold uses the last-generation Tensor G2 SoC, which is known for its excellent AI and machine learning prowess. However, when it comes to regular workloads like running apps and games, it's not on the same level as the Open. This Tensor SoC is known to have thermal issues, and in our experience, the Pixel Fold would run quite warm even with simple tasks like browsing the internet. It also uses a slightly less efficient LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

Both smartphones have roughly the same battery capacity. The OnePlus Open features a 4,805mAh battery, while the Pixel Fold features a 4,821mAh battery. However, the Open supports much faster 67W SuperVOOC charging (with the bundled adapter), while the Pixel Fold supports 30W USB-PD charging.

The Fold has one ace up its sleeve as it also supports Qi wireless charging, which is something that’s missing on the Open. The real-world battery life of the Pixel Fold turned out to just be OK. While Google promises more than a day's worth of runtime, you should expect around 12–18 hours of actual battery life. The OnePlus Open returned robust battery life, lasting a busy 14-hour day and still having 20% battery left to spare.

Software

OnePlus has promised four years of Android OS updates and five years of security updates for the Open. The Google Pixel Fold also gets five years of security updates but only three years of Android OS updates. The Open comes with OxygenOS 13.2, which is said to be optimized for a foldable phone. OnePlus calls its multi-app management system Open Canvas, where you can have three apps “floating” on screen simultaneously, making it easier to move between them. You also get plenty of gesture-based tricks for productivity and a taskbar to quickly jump to your favorite apps. We found OnePlus' multi-app management on a foldable to be way more versatile than the Google Pixel Fold.

The Pixel Fold also supports multi-display features like split-screen, drag-and-drop, and it received a new feature drop earlier this month that enables dual-screen translation. However, the multitasking features still have a long way to go when compared to its rivals. There's a taskbar in the folding display for quickly getting to your favorite apps, and you can resume using a pair of apps by swiping up from the bottom of the screen. App pairs can't be saved though for future use, and you can only open two apps at a time.

Cameras

This will probably be the toughest battle between the two because OnePlus has gone all out on the cameras. The Open and the Pixel Fold have 48MP main cameras with optical stabilization (OIS) and a f/1.7 aperture. However, the sensor on the Open is physically larger and is the new Sony “Pixel Stacked” variety, which promises even more light intake than equivalent-sized sensors. Next up is the ultrawide camera, where the OnePlus Open once again features a larger sensor and a higher resolution than the Fold.

It also has autofocus, which means you can get sharp photos even when you're a few centimeters from your subject, which is something the Pixel Fold misses out on. The OnePlus Open kills it on paper once more with the telephoto camera, featuring a 64MP sensor with 3x optical zoom and 6x in-sensor zoom (up to 120x digital). The Pixel Fold comes with a 10.8MP sensor, which is smaller and has a narrower aperture, but it can do 5x optical zoom (up to 20x Super Res zoom). On paper, the OnePlus Open has a definitive lead over the Pixel Fold, but keep in mind that Google can do wonders with its AI image processing to make up for the weaker hardware.

OnePlus Open photo samples:

Close

We found the main camera of the OnePlus Open to be quite impressive. You can expect tons of detail in still photos, and thanks to the stacked sensor, low-light shots are captured almost instantly since it doesn't have to engage Night mode all the time. However, the excessive intake of light does get challenging when trying to get a well-exposed shot on a bright sunny day, and is an area where the Pixel Fold yields better results.

Pixel Fold photo samples:

Close

The OnePlus Open features 20MP and 32MP cameras on the outer and folding displays, respectively. The outer camera is capable of recording up to 4K 30FPS videos. The Google Pixel Fold features 9.5MP and 8MP cameras for the outer and inner displays. The outer one can shoot up to 4K 60FPS videos, while the inner one is limited to 1080p.

OnePlus Open vs Google Pixel Fold: Is there a clear winner?

For a debut foldable, we think OnePlus has a solid offering and one that can go toe-to-toe with the Google Pixel Fold. Google fans will no doubt skip the Open and pick the Pixel Fold, but looking at it objectively, it’s hard to deny the unbeatable value offered by the OnePlus Open. It manages to one-up the Pixel Fold in many areas and it still ends up being cheaper.

By going with the Open, you get a lighter smartphone, brighter displays, better performance, higher-resolution cameras, faster charging, and an additional year of Android OS updates. It also comes in more interesting finishes, in my opinion. Let’s not forget that you also get everything you need in the box itself, including the power brick.

Source: OnePlus OnePlus Open Editor's choice The OnePlus Open offers much better value compared to the Pixel Fold. It's still an expensive smartphone, but it manages to do just a little bit better than Google's offering in a variety of areas, while also costing less. $1700 at OnePlus $1700 at Amazon

The Google Pixel Fold has a certain charm to it, too. The shorter and wider form factor when folded makes it more convenient to use the outer display. It also has wireless charging and a higher IP rating than the OnePlus Open. Being a Pixel, it will always have the advantage of being one of the first Android phones to get the latest features and updates from Google.