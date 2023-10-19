Source: OnePlus OnePlus Open Winner A worthy challenger The OnePlus Open is an impressive debut. It boasts a sleek, slim build, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and great cameras. Overall, it present s a serious challenge to Samsung's long-reining place on the throne. Pros Great camera specs Sleek, slim design Capable chipset Cons No wireless charging $1699 at OnePlus

Foldable phones have seen continuous improvements and refinements over the years, and the newly launched OnePlus Open definitely makes that apparent. Still, it is not the only option out there, and the already dependable Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has shown itself to be quite capable in our tests. So, which phone wins the title of best foldable? Let's break it down and find out.

OnePlus Open vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Price, specs, and availability

The OnePlus Open launched on October 19, 2023, and is available for preorder from OnePlus, Amazon, and Best Buy. There is only one model available with 512GB of storage. Color options include Emerald Dusk and Voyager Black. It retails for $1700. If you preorder directly from OnePlus before October 26, you can get $200 off and up to $1000 off with an eligible trade-in. Additionally, you'll receive a pair of OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds. After October 26, you can receive up to $200 off with any trade-in, and certain eligible trade-ins may net you up to $1000 off.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is available from Samsung, Bets Buy, Amazon, and mobile providers. It starts at $1800 for the 256GB model, $1920 for the 512GB model, and $2,009 for the 1TB model. Color options include Cream, Phantom Black, and Icy Blue from every retailer, while you can only buy Blue and Gray from Samsung. With an eligible trade-in and offers, you can get $1030 off as well.



OnePlus Open Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy (4nm) Display Cover: 6.31-inch 2484x1116 AMOLED @120Hz; Internal: 7.82-inch 2440*2268 AMOLED @120Hz 7.6-inch AMOLED main screen, 6.2-inch AMOLED cover screen, both with 120Hz adaptative refresh rate RAM 16GB LPDDR5X 12GB Storage 512GB UFS 4.0 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Battery 4,805mAh 4,400mAh dual battery Ports USB-C (3.1) USB-C Operating System OxygenOS 13.2 (Android 13) One UI 5.1.1 (Android 13) Front camera Primary: 20MP f/2.2 with fixed focus; Secondary: 32MP f/2.4 with fixed focus 10MP cover camera, 4MP under-display main screen camera Rear camera Main: 48MP f/1.7 with OIS ; Ultrawide: 48MP f/2.2 with autofocus; Telephoto: 64MP f/2.6 with 3x optical zoom 12MP ultrawide, 50MP wide-angle, 10MP telephoto Connectivity USB 3.1, 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3 SIM and eSIM Dimensions Folded: 153.4x73.3x11.7 mm; Unfolded: 153.4x143.1x5.8 mm 6.1 x 2.64 x 0.53 inches folded, 6.1 x 5.11 x .24 inches unfolded Colors Emerald Dusk, Voyager Black Icy Blue, Phantom Black, Cream, (Samsung exclusive: Gray, Blue) Weight 8.4 ounces (239g) 8.92 ounces (252.88 grams) IP Rating IPX4 IPX8 Price Starting at $1,800 Security Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, face unlock Samsung Knox, Samsung Knox Vault

OnePlus Open vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Similar hardware, different finishes

At first glance, both of these foldable phones have the same overall form, but they differ in many nuanced ways where it counts.

The OnePlus Open actually differs in a few ways from itself, depending on which model you buy. The Voyager Black (vegan leather back panel version) comes in at 239g while the Emerald Dusk (matte frosted glass version) is 245g. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the same across its configurations and weighs 253g.

The Galaxy Fold 5 is 0.53-inches (13.5mm) thick when closed, which is rather bulky. It's IPX8 rated, and overall, we found it to be a sturdy, well-built device. In comparison, the OnePlus Open is 0.46-inches (11.7mm) thick when closed, which is slightly slimmer than the Fold 5. While we haven't tested it yet, it appears to be a well-constructed device.

OnePlus uses a Flexion hinge, which is claimed to use fewer parts than comparable hinges. TUV Rheinland says it will survive one million folds. In our tests of the Fold 5, we found its hinge stayed flat and closed securely. In terms of build quality, these two phones are rather evenly matched.

Displays

The OnePlus Open's screen is larger than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 at 7.82 inches plus 6.31 inches versus 7.6 inches plus 6.2 inches. The Open can refresh at rates variable from 1Hz to 120Hz and gets as bright as 2,800 nits at peak. The Fold 5 can reach 1,750 nits and also has an adaptive refresh rate that can achieve 120Hz. Both phones use an AMOLED display on each screen.

The hinge on the Fold 5 was prominent in our testing and stood out during use. Still, it wasn't egregious. We will have to test the OnePlus Open to see how its screen performs, but so far, its specs are impressive, and it's brighter than the Fold 5, so it wins this round.

Performance and software

Source: OnePlus

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 inside the OnePlus Open has already proven itself. It tends to run well and is efficient with battery life. The Galaxy Fold 5 has the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip, which might sound similar, but it has been optimized to run specifically on Samsung's devices. But that doesn't mean it's wildly different; it is essentially an overclocked version of the chip inside the Open.

In our testing of the Fold 5 with its 12GB of RAM, we did not have any complaints. And in our tests of other phones with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, we had no problems either. However, the Open has 16GB of RAM, which is a nice upgrade. This may help it edge out the Fold 5; we'll have to test it to find out.

Both phones run Android 13 with their own flavors of user interfaces on top of that. OnePlus uses Oxygen OS, while Samsung has OneUI. OneUI has shown itself to be quite well adapted to Samsung's foldables. Oxygen OS has been useable and overall hiccup-free on other devices, but we will have to test it to see how it works on a foldable.

The battery capacity on these two phones is close, but the 4,805mAh capacity of the OnePlus Open beats the 4,400mAh of the Fold 5. In our tests, the Galaxy Fold 5 lasted about 13 hours, which is pretty good, though not the best performance around. It is important to note, however, that OnePlus is edging closer to the 5,000mAh batteries found in other phones, but the Fold 5 has stalled at its current 4,400mAH cells for three releases now. You can charge it wirelessly, which is nice, unlike the OnePlus Open.

Camera

The 50MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide camera, and 10MP telephoto lens of the Fold 5 all showed themselves to take solid photos in our testing. They have been more or less dependable for a while now, and you can find these camera setups on other models from the company, too. But this setup was not really all that different from previous Fold models, and that means Samsung missed the chance to refine and upgrade its performance.

OnePlus, in contrast, has taken the time to tackle its camera setup in a fresh way. Beyond being in a circular versus vertical arrangement, they consist of a 48MP main camera, a 64MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and a 48MP ultra-wide lens. On paper, that is quite an accomplishment. We'll have to see how it performs, but the specs are promising. It does at least show OnePlus is willing to invest in its first foldable rather than rest on previous success like Samsung has.

OnePlus Open vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Which is right for you?

The OnePlus Open and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 are pretty close, but it is clear Samsung is content to rest on its laurels with the Fold 5. The OnePlus Open presents a serious challenge to Samsung's de-factor foldable phone supremacy, and for that reason, it is likely the better choice for many people, especially given it's slightly cheaper MSRP.

Still, that same long-reigning win streak does mean the Fold 5 is a reliable, proven performer. It takes good snapshots, runs smoothly, and is built robust enough to withstand extended use.