With rumors suggesting that OnePlus and Oppo are exiting multiple European markets, I've seen several people rejoicing at the thought since it's a brand they dislike. There have been various comments referring to terrible software, ugly designs, or a waning enthusiast focus. They might be rooting for a brand to fail, but they're voting against their interests by hoping a company is pushed out of the market.

Looking at the smartphone scene in the U.S., for example, it's clear that there is an oligopoly at play. Very few OEMs control the vast majority of the smartphone sector, specifically Samsung and Apple, with a few smaller players gaining a little market share. Many of the coolest and most powerful smartphones launched in China or even in Europe never make it to the U.S., and consumer choice is stifled as a result.

That's without even taking into account that companies were pushing innovation. Huawei pushed the envelope in smartphone photography. LG started bringing cool and funky designs to the market and birthed the ultrawide camera that's ubiquitous on almost all modern mid-range and above smartphones today. To vote against the existence of a company (when you don't need to buy any of their phones in the first place) is crazy to me because more companies benefit all of us.

More smartphones, better products

When companies compete with each other, they'll aim to introduce features and improvements that draw you in as a buyer. They want your money, and the way they achieve that is by finding a reason to make you want to buy their products.

This profit incentive is what drives a lot of improvement, and it's why manufacturers pour so much money into research and development initiatives. Devices like the Huawei Watch Buds, for example, only happen if there's competition to force the company's hand in trying something new to gain an edge. It's also why companies try to engage in meaningless races like megapixel counts, as it's an easy way to one-up a competitor.

Oppo itself has often pushed boundaries when it comes to smartphone design and camera hardware. The Oppo Find X5 Pro had one of the best cameras on a smartphone, with an ultrawide lens that was as large as the main camera, and the Oppo Find X6 Pro, despite only being released in China, has one of the best designs and zoom lenses in a camera. When devices like these are relegated to China-only launches, companies that are active in the West feel less pressure to do more.

For enthusiasts, the loss of OnePlus could be even greater

While OnePlus has taken hits as of late for being less enthusiast friendly (the company got rid of the Pro moniker and just released a mid-range OnePlus 11 this year), the company is still a lot more cooperative with the custom ROM community than many others. Its commitment to speed and smoothness of use is still one that a lot of brands haven't nailed either. All of this is to say that it's clear OnePlus still has something to bring to the table.

Again, though, it's all about it being a company that forces others into action. Many OEMs don't have a bootloader unlockable smartphone or even a fast, smooth experience on their devices. That's not to say OnePlus is perfect — in fact, I kind of get where people come from when they complain about OnePlus in a lot of ways. I love ColorOS and don't so much care about that switch, but I understand why some people in the community may feel "betrayed" by how it reskins Android and focuses on gimmicky gestures.

Nonetheless, fewer devices with those traits mean that companies feel less obligated to push in that direction and steal market share from others via those routes. OnePlus is far from perfect, but the loss of OnePlus is a big loss for the custom ROM community, even if it doesn't seem like it at first glance.

Oppo and OnePlus are here to stay... for now

OnePlus and Oppo have denied claims they're withdrawing from select European markets, but it would make sense if they did. They've been dealing with patent issues for a while now, and it's been forecasted that things would get dicey. With Nokia securing an injunction against Oppo in Germany and a Supreme Court case cleared to go ahead in the U.K. shortly, the news is completely believable. Even if the companies commit to staying in regions like the U.K., their time might be limited regardless.

Even if they did leave, it wouldn't be for the better because these companies have a lot to bring to the table, and we haven't even talked about foldables. The Oppo Find N2 Flip is one of the best foldables yet with a stellar outer display and powerful chipset, and we're sure there's more to come in the future. Even OnePlus has a foldable confirmed on the way. Samsung would be much more likely to rest on its laurels should there be fewer competitors in the space, as there would be no reason to innovate and research. Right now, Samsung doesn't have much competition at all in the U.S. foldable market, which has stagnated improvements on the Z series.

Nevertheless, both of these companies are here to stay, and it's clear that they'll stick around in at least some regions. Maybe you won't be buying a OnePlus phone in Germany any time soon or on a trip to France, you can still likely pick them up in other European markets. There comes a point where Oppo will need to stop running from its patent lawsuits though for that to happen.