Latest stable OxygenOS update for the OnePlus Nord lineup brings October security patches

After rolling out a stable OxygenOS update to the original OnePlus Nord late last week, OnePlus is giving similar treatment to the budget-friendly OnePlus Nord N10 5G, Nord N100, and Nord N200. All three devices are receiving a new OxygenOS update, which brings updated security patches and improved system stability.

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100 are getting OxygenOS 11.0.2, while the T-Mobile OnePlus Nord N200 is receiving OxygenOS 11.0.1.7. All three updates have a similar changelog which includes the Android security patches for October 2021, stability improvements, and bug fixes.

Complete update changelog for the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and Nord N100:

Improved system stability and general bug fixes

Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.10

Update changelog for the T-Mobile OnePlus Nord N200:

Android security patch upgraded to October 2021

General improvements

OnePlus has started rolling out the new software updates in a staged fashion to the OnePlus Nord N10 5G, Nord N100, and Nord N200. If you don’t want to wait for the automatic OTA rollout, we have provided direct links to incremental and full OTAs below for you to manually install the update. To do so, download the correct download package corresponding to your model from the download section below and place it in the root directory of the internal storage. Then head over to Settings > System > System Update > Local Update and select the update package to initiate the installation process. Choose the incremental update if you’re on OxygenOS 11.0.1. If you’re running an older version, download the full OTA zip.

Download OxygenOS 11.0.2 for the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and Nord N100: