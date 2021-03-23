OnePlus rolls out OxygenOS 11.1.1.2 for the OnePlus Nord

It’s been a busy past few months for OnePlus. The company launched the first OxygenOS Open Beta with Android 11 for the OnePlus Nord. Then it rolled out a stable version of OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 to the affordable device. Now, OnePlus is back with OxygenOS 11.1.1.2, which introduces a host of system improvements.

One of the first things OnePlus mentions is OxygenOS 11.1.1.2 introduces improved power consumption performance to the OnePlus Nord. The software update also fixes an issue of incoming calls being delayed on the display when charging. There are some other fixes, which you can see in the full changelog down below:

System Improved power consumption performance of the system Fixed the issue that the Privacy Policy page is displayed abnormally if the device is in Dark Mode Fixed the issue of delayed display of incoming calls when charging (IN only) Fixed known issues and improved system stability Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.03

Calculator Fixed the issue with the Calculator that the UI where results are showed is displayed abnormally Fixed the issue with the abnormal display of Calculator button size

Network Improved network connection stability (GLO only)



OnePlus got off to a rocky start when it first rolled out OxygenOS 11 to the Nord. The update was pulled shortly after it was released due to a slew of bugs, including increased battery drain and slow charge speed. That was soon followed by the release of OxygenOS 11.1.1.1, which introduced a brand new UI design, improved system stability, and a lot more.

Today’s update is great news for OnePlus Nord owners. And today’s a good day for OnePlus. The company finally unveiled the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro after weeks of teasers, along with its very first smartwatch. The company also took the wraps off the OnePlus 9R, which is a rehashed OnePlus 8T with a Snapdragon 870 chip and an updated design.

Download OxygenOS 11.1.1.2 for the OnePlus Nord

Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for providing the download links.