OnePlus backports the new OxygenOS 11 launcher to some older phones

OnePlus is still working to bring its Android 11-based OxygenOS update to its catalog of devices. Until that happens, the company has a stopgap solution that should tide people over thanks to the newest OnePlus Launcher.

The latest update to the OnePlus Launcher makes it compatible with a lot of the company’s older phones, and includes features like an improved Shelf design and helpful app drawer tweaks. Android Police says that the update doesn’t include multiple swipe-down options or Google Discover integration.

Images: Android Police

As you can see in the screenshots, the OnePlus Launcher looks a little nicer and also features a new option for quick search gestures. “Swipe up and hold to search apps,” the description reads.

The update doesn’t replace what you’d get from OxygenOS 11. But a couple of small changes and tweaks can make a difference to the everyday experience.

According to Android Police, the updated OnePlus Launcher is rolling out to devices running OxygenOS 10, including he OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 7, and OnePlus 7T. The update is also rolling out to the original OnePlus Nord. The OnePlus Nord N10 5G and N100 don’t have the update yet, but a OnePlus spokesperson confirmed they’ll get it later this week.

Images: Android Police

OnePlus is still working to bring OxygenOS 11 to some of its older devices, including the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus Nord. The company previously confirmed the update would be available for the OnePlus 6 and later models.

“Hope you’re as excited as use for the incoming updates and look forward to hearing your thoughts on the OxygenOS 11 experience,” OnePlus said in a recent blog post.

No exact timeline for a release has been shared, and things can change at any moment. But barring any setbacks, those who own older OnePlus devices should get OxygenOS 11 soon. In the meantime, the latest OnePlus Launcher is a taste of what’s to come.