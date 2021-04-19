OnePlus is rolling out another OxygenOS 11 stable update for the OnePlus 7 and 7T series

OnePlus rolled out the first OxygenOS 11 stable update for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series late last month. The update bumped the devices to Android 11, included Android security patches for February 2021, and even had a couple of additional features. However, users who updated to this build reportedly faced severe battery drain issues and camera quality problems on their devices. OnePlus is now rolling out another stable OxygenOS 11 update for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series to address these bugs.

According to recent posts on the OnePlus Community forums, the latest OxygenOS 11 stable release for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series (v11.0.0.2) is a hotfix build that replaces the previous release. It addresses some of the bugs found in the original Android 11 update and bumps the Android security patches to March 2021.

Here’s the complete changelog for the latest OxygenOS 11 release for OnePlus’ flagships from 2019:

System Update to OxygenOS 11 version Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details Optimize the stability of some third-party applications and improve the experience Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.03 Updated GMS package to 2021.01 Since this is the upgrade of Android 11 version with many new features, the upgrade time may be longer. Please wait for the completion of the upgrade

Camera Updated the camera UI and optimized some of the function paths to offer more convenient operation Newly added HEVC codec to reduce video storage size seamlessly, capture and shoot more without compromising on quality Newly added access to a third-party app to share the picture by pressing and holding it in preview Newly added the quick access to recording mode by pressing and holding the shutter button and by sliding the button, you can easily zoom in or zoom out Newly added the playback display in Time-lapse mode to show the actual filming time

Ambient Display Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data (To set: Settings > Customization > Clock on ambient display) Newly added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone（Path: Settings – Customization – Wallpaper – Canvas – Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically

Dark Mode Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable Supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range (path: Settings – Display – Dark Mode – Turn on automatically – Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise/Custom time range)

Game Space Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only, heads up and block, just for your immersive gaming experience Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for Instagram, WhatsApp and Telegram (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode) Newly added mis-touch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out

Shelf Newly shelf interface design, the interface is clearer Added weather widget, animation effect smarter

Gallery Supporting Story function, automatically form weekly videos with photos and video in storage Optimize the loading speed of the gallery, and the image preview is faster



As with all OxygenOS updates, OnePlus will roll out the latest OxygenOS 11 build for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series in a staged fashion. This means that the update will be delivered to a limited number of users initially, with a broader rollout to follow in the next few days. In case you don’t wish to wait for the OTA notification to pop up on your device, you can download the update package from the links below and install the update manually.

OnePlus 7 XDA Forums || OnePlus 7 Pro XDA Forums

OnePlus 7T XDA Forums || OnePlus 7T Pro XDA Forums

Download: OxygenOS 11.0.0.2 for the OnePlus 7/7 Pro/7T/7T Pro

OnePlus 7

Global/India Full OTA Incremental OTA from 11.0

Europe Full OTA Incremental OTA from 11.0



OnePlus 7 Pro

Global/India Full OTA Incremental OTA from 11.0

Europe Full OTA Incremental OTA from 11.0



OnePlus 7T

Global Full OTA Incremental OTA from 11.0

India Full OTA Incremental OTA from 11.0

Europe Full OTA Incremental OTA from 11.0



OnePlus 7T Pro

At the moment, we don’t have access to the download links for all regions. We’ll add the remaining links as soon as they’re available.

Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the download links!