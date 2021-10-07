OnePlus Android 12 Tracker: Here are all the official OxygenOS 12 beta builds to download and install

Android 12 is finally here (though there’s no release for Pixels yet), and many of us are looking forward to getting it on our phones. Eyes are on all popular phone makers — including OnePlus — to see when they will begin rolling out updates. Matter of fact, the Chinese OEM has already kicked off an Open Beta program for evaluating OxygenOS 12, the upcoming iteration of the in-house skin that borrowed a significant portion of its DNA from OPPO’s ColorOS on top of Android 12.

As of now, the OxygenOS 12 Open Beta program is limited to the OnePlus 9 series. Naturally, the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will be the first in the company’s portfolio to get the stable Android 12-based update when it becomes ready. OnePlus says that the following devices will also get the Android 12 update in the future: OnePlus 8, OnePlus 9R 5G, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, Nord 2 5G, Nord 1, and the Nord CE 5G.

This article will serve as the central repository of download links for all OnePlus devices that have received their official Android 12 updates in the form of OxygenOS 12, including both the Open Beta and the stable builds.

List of OnePlus phones that have received stable Android 12

This article covers OnePlus devices that have received a stable Android 12 update — be it Open Beta or stable — in any region. To avoid confusion with the nomenclature, here is something you should note: the builds mentioned here are essentially based on the stable Android 12 codebase with finalized developer APIs. OnePlus prefers to tag some of them as “(Open) Beta” due to the fact that the initial release won’t have all the new software features you’ll come to associate with the OxygenOS UX skin. Everything that we have covered in the Android 12 Developer Preview phase has been refined for the stable version, but we will continue to see small improvements over the course of time. These improvements will then be available in the stable OxygenOS 12 builds.

Android 12 Developer Preview Builds

In case you are looking for the previous Developer Preview builds shipped by OnePlus, you can find them below:

OxygenOS Developer Preview based on Android 12 Beta for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro: Developer Preview 1 Developer Preview 2



Note that these builds are now considered old. You are advised to make use of the Open Beta builds below.

OnePlus phones receiving OxygenOS builds based on stable Android 12

Here are the devices that currently have an Android 12 build based on the stable Android branch available. Note that the devices are sorted alphabetically for their retail name.

OnePlus 9 (lemonade) — Added on 10/04/2021 OnePlus 9 Pro (lemonadep) — Added on 10/04/2021

Generic flashing instructions are available at the bottom of this article. However, we advise users to refer to the device forums for specific flashing instructions for their device, in case there are any variations or special instructions that need to be followed.

You can find download links of OxygenOS Open Beta and stable releases below. These builds are first sorted with device names, and then according to their regional variants and release. Downgrade packages are also included wherever present, in case you want to go back to Android 11. Note that the Open Beta builds are not compatible with the carrier models.

1. OnePlus 9 (lemonade)

2. OnePlus 9 Pro (lemonadep)

Flashing Instructions for OxygenOS 12

Note that these are generic flashing instructions meant for the carrier unlocked OnePlus devices.

Recovery/Downgrade ROM Installation for OxygenOS 12

Both the Recovery and the Downgrade ROMs come as a standard ZIP archive and can be installed through the Local Upgrade method from within OxygenOS. You can also use a custom recovery like TWRP for installing these ROMs, though do note that device-specific instructions may differ in that case.