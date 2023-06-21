OnePlus has announced the rollout of OxygenOS 13.1 to many of its smartphones, including the current flagship, the OnePlus 11. Other devices to get the incoming update include the OnePlus 11R, OnePlus 10T, OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10R, OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and the OnePlus 8T. Alongside these smartphones, the newly-released OnePlus Pad is also getting the latest update.

OxygenOS 13.1 brings a number of notable features, including Cellular Data Sharing and Multi-screen Connectivity. The former is expected to be especially useful to OnePlus Pad users, as it will enable communication sharing between the tablet and OnePlus smartphones. This will help people surf the internet, answer calls, and send or receive messages from the OnePlus Pad by logging into the same account as their mobile phone and sharing its mobile data. The only caveat is that the two devices will have to be within 10m (32 feet) of each other.

The most notable aspect of the feature is Call Sharing, which allows you to answer calls across devices. With the new feature activated, whenever you receive a call on your OnePlus mobile, both your phone and tablet will ring simultaneously, allowing you to answer the call on either device, and even switch between them. Not only that, you'll also be able to make calls using your tablet when your phone is out of reach. An extension of the Call Sharing feature is Message Sharing that allows users to receive text messages on both the OnePlus Pad and a compatible OnePlus phone. They can then reply to messages on either device, or start a new message on their current device.

Another new feature is Auto Connect, which connects the OnePlus Pad with a paired OnePlus smartphone when they are in proximity, and allows users to seamlessly copy and paste information between the devices. Finally, there's App Relay Playing, which enables users to seamlessly switch between their OnePlus smartphone and OnePlus Pad while working on important documents, watching TV, or scrolling through social media.