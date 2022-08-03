OxygenOS 13 will bring Android 13 to OnePlus phones with new features and better UX

At the company’s launch event for the OnePlus 10T, OnePlus also announced that OxygenOS 13 will be coming to its portfolio of Android phones soon, and with it will come Android 13, as well. OxygenOS 13 will launch first on the OnePlus 10 Pro with an Open Beta available for download soon. It will then also come to the OnePlus 10T later this year. As for the changes, well, there are quite a few of them, and the company promises both new features and a better user experience.

First and foremost, OnePlus is promising an all-new design that it says is inspired by water, dubbed “Aquamorphic Design”. The user interface features soft, rounded edges for a more pleasant viewing experience, though allowing both form and function to co-exist. On top of those layout changes, you’ll also notice things like the system’s colors getting darker as the day goes on.

As well, there are multiple other improvements across the system. Starting with the always-on display, you’ll be able to integrate both Spotify and Bitmoji into it. It makes information much more easily accessible, while still retaining the minimal look and feel that an always-on display should offer.

Improvements have also been made to the launcher so that apps within folders can be launched without opening the folder first, along with making it easier to add widgets to the home screen.

Next up is the Sidebar Toolbox, which you may recognize from ColorOS. It works in the exact same way in that you can add applications or actions to it, and immediately start them by swiping out from the side where the bar is shown.

Other features include the introduction of spatial audio and Dolby Atmos support, audio switch for switching seamlessly between Bluetooth headphones and earphones, and Nearby Share and App Streaming for sharing your phone’s display to nearby ChromeOS devices. There are other Android 13 features too relating to security that are also going to be brought in. And finally, the company also announced Private Safe 2.0 — it secures data, documents, and media files in a virtual safe so that they can’t be accessed by other applications.

OxygenOS 13 Update schedule

If you’re wondering when OxygenOS 13 will make its way to your device, it’ll depend on a few factors. The OnePlus 10 Pro will be the first device to get it, with the company only stating that it’s coming “soon”. After that, the OnePlus 10T is said to be coming “later this year”. Finally, the following devices will receive OxygenOS 13:

Flagship product line: OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10R, OnePlus 10T

Nord product line: OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Nord 2T, OnePlus Nord CE, OnePlus Nord CE 2, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

No timeline is given as to when OxygenOS 13 will arrive on these phones, just that the company is confirming that it will in the future.