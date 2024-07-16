Key Takeaways OnePlus releases the Pad 2 tablet, Watch 2R, and Nord Buds 3 Pro - all available for purchase or preorder now.

Pad 2 features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 platform, a 12.1-inch 3K display, 6 speakers, and AI features for a productivity boost.

Watch 2R has a 100-hour battery life, Wear OS 4, OHealth app. Nord Buds 3 Pro offers BassWave 2.0, 44-hour battery life, and ANC.

If you're a fan of OnePlus products, then we have some good news for you. The company has revealed not one, but three separate products; the OnePlus Pad 2 tablet, the OnePlus Watch 2R, and the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro. Best of all, if you like what you see, there's no need to wait; they're all available to purchase or preorder right now.

Related OnePlus Watch 2 review: The rare WearOS watch with good battery life The OnePlus Watch 2 fixes the biggest issue of the first watch — by running WearOS, it finally has access to Google services that most rely on

OnePlus releases the Pad 2 tablet, the Watch 2R, and the Nord Buds 3 Pro

Image Credit: OnePlus

First up is the OnePlus Pad 2, the predecessor to the OnePlus Pad. This newer model packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 platform, an exclusive 12.1-inch large 3K display, and six stereo speakers, so your movies and games will look and sound great at the same time. The OnePlus Pad 2 comes equipped with a 9,510mAh battery with a standby time of up to 43 days. It also comes with some handy AI features to help boost your productivity:

Through the AI Toolbox, users can accelerate their workflows by having AI Speak read text aloud while multitasking, call on Recording Summary to instantly summarize and condense information from long passages of text into key points, and open up AI Writer for help creating original content based on image and text prompts.

Next up is the OnePlus Watch 2R. This has a 100-hour battery life and is powered by Google's Wear OS 4. It comes with the OHealth app to keep tabs on your exercise, heart rate, and sleep quality. And for those who have a OnePlus Watch 2, the 2R is 25% lighter.

Finally, there's the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro. These feature BassWave 2.0 technology to give good bassy sounds and come with a 44-hour battery life. Plus, it also utilizes noise cancellation to help you block out unwanted outside noises so you can focus on your music.

You can preorder the OnePad 2 right now for $549.99. The OnePlus Watch 2R and Nord Buds 3 Pro are available to buy right now, at $229.99 and $79.99 respectively.