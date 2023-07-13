OnePlus Pad Free magnetic keyboard w/ purchase The OnePlus Pad offers a sleek look and plenty of power, making it a great tablet. For a limited time, the company is throwing in its magnetic keyboard at no extra cost. $480 at OnePlus

This year, OnePlus has done some interesting things, alongside debuting the OnePlus 11, which is considered one of the best Android smartphones out right now, it also took its first step into the world of Android tablets with its first model, the OnePlus Pad.

Despite being its first attempt at a tablet, the company succeeded in making something special, offering a powerful product, with a unique design, making it one of the best Android tablets to come out this year. OnePlus is now offering a new promotion, one that will include a free magnetic keyboard with the purchase of the device.

What's great about the OnePlus Pad?

The OnePlus Pad comes in priced at $480, which makes it relatively affordable, especially when you consider its specifications. The OnePlus tablet offers a look like no other, with its stunning design and color, highlighted by its circular camera array on the rear. The tablet offers an 11.61-inch 144Hz display with a 7:5 aspect ratio and is powered by the Dimensity 9000 that is paired with either 8GB or 12GB RAM.

The tablet enhances video and audio content with support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. It also provides over 12 hours of battery life with its 9,510mAh battery. Furthermore, if you need to charge up, the tablet supports SuperVOOC charging speeds up to 67W, allowing it to go from zero to 100 percent in 80 minutes.

Why buy the OnePlus Pad?

Well, the tablet itself is great, offering impressive design and performance at an affordable price. But right now, you'll want to pick it up because OnePlus is offering a free OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard when you purchase the tablet.

This accessory is an excellent addition to the tablet, offering a great way to take the tablet to a whole new level. The OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard typically costs $150, so if you've been looking into this tablet, right now is a great time to buy.