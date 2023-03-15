Last month was quite an exciting time for OnePlus, announcing the OnePlus 11, Buds Pro 2, and OnePlus Pad. While the two previous devices have already been released, we're still waiting for the company's first tablet. Although at the time, the company did give a general timeframe for release, now, we're getting a bit more information, with the preorder date set for April 10.

This news comes from customers who have received an email from the company, sharing that starting date for preorders is set for April 10. As you can imagine, this is some pretty exciting stuff, especially considering that this is the firm's first Android tablet. Unfortunately, what OnePlus doesn't share with its latest piece of news is its release date.

According to the email, it states that those interested can put down a deposit for the device, then pay the rest of the balance on release. Furthermore, the company is offering some kind of "gift" with preorder, although it doesn't state what that actually is. As far as the tablet, you're going to get a relatively powerful unit, with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, 8GB RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and large 9,510mAh battery.

Furthermore, you're getting an 11.61-inch LCD display with a refresh rate that maxes out at 144Hz with a resolution of 2800 x 2000. As far as brightness goes, you're going to get about 400 nits of brightness, which isn't all that bright, and both front and rear cameras. The front-facing camera comes in at 8MP, while the rear camera comes in at 13MP. As you can imagine, you'll be charging up this device using USB-C, but it will also support up to 67W charging speeds thanks to Super VOOC technology.

If you're a fan of OnePlus, this is going to be a product to look out for, along with its unreleased keyboard, set to make its debut sometime this year.

Source: 9to5Google