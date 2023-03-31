OnePlus has sent out another wave of emails, letting users know that preorders will start on April 28. The OnePlus Pad is the company's first Android tablet powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor, has an 11.61-inch 144Hz display, and a stunning design. Unfortunately, OnePlus is being extremely coy with this release, as it doesn't reveal an actual shipping date or price in its latest email.

As you can see from the image, OnePlus doesn't really share much beyond the date. The company does give users the chance to register to be notified when preorders go live, which is set to happen next month. While this is all well and good, as mentioned previously, the company has yet to provide a price for this product. This wouldn't be such a big deal if it was just being announced, but this tablet made its debut early last month and the company is even holding early bird preorder event on April 10.

You'd think that it would by now have some kind of price in mind for its customers. The absence of price really does make it a tough choice for consumers, who might start looking at some other Android tablets on the market. But, if you're going to wait it out, you're probably going to get a pretty good product, since the tablet does offer quite a bit under the hood.

We've already mentioned the MediaTek processor and large display, but the company is also delivering a 7:5 screen ratio, which is ideal for anyone that wants to gain the most from the display for games, web browsing, books, and more. OnePlus will offer two different configurations of the tablet, coming with either 8GB or 12GB RAM. You can also expect to get plenty of use out of it thanks to its large 9,510mAh battery.

OnePlus shares that it expects users to get over 12 hours of use on a single charge. And when the battery is low, users can top up quickly with up to 67W charging speeds, which can have you from zero to full in just 80 minutes. If interested, you can head to the OnePlus site to sign up to get notified by email when tablet preorder begins.