OnePlus has finally revealed pricing and availability for its first Android tablet, giving consumers a clearer picture of things to come. After months of anticipation, the firm has finally revealed that the tablet will cost $479 in the US and $649 in Canada. The OnePlus Pads now also officially has a preorder date, which will begin on April 28. The company shared that it will have a special promotion starting on the same date that will knock 50 percent off the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 with purchase of the tablet. Furthermore, the company will also offer a $50 trade-in credit promotion when ordering the tablet.

The OnePlus Pad was originally revealed back in February but didn't have a price or a release date. Today, the company finally rectified at least one of the issues, while at the same time providing more details about its release plans. As far as its specifications go, the tablet will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor that will be paired with 8GB RAM. The tablet will also have 128GB of internal storage, along with a large 9,510mAh battery that the company claims will provide more than 12 hours of use on a single charge. The device will have SuperVOOC charging speeds up to 67W that will be able to top up the tablet from zero to 100 percent in just 80 minutes.

When it comes to the display, you're getting an 11.61-inch screen with a 7:5 aspect ratio and a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz. The aspect ratio should allow users to comfortably view content regardless of orientation, making it great for movies, games, books, and webpages. The tablet will also have excellent sound thanks to its 'Omnibearing Sound Field' technology powered by four individual speakers. So no matter which direction you have the tablet, you'll get great and accurate sound.

Those that previously put down money for the early presale, can now either decline the preorder or pay the rest of the balance to receive the OnePlus Pad and the choice of a gift in the form of a keyboard or stylus accessory. If you were on the fence and have yet to preorder the tablet, you'll now be able to do so starting on April 28. OnePlus will also have accessories available for sale with the OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard costing $149 and the OnePlus Stylo being priced at $99. There will also be a protective case, the Folio Case, that will come in at $39. Those that are not comfortable purchasing from the OnePlus website will be able to buy the OnePlus Pad from Amazon sometime in May.