OnePlus has grown quite a bit since the launch of its first handset back in 2014. Back then, it was a brand new "start-up" looking to disrupt the smartphone space with an affordable handset that touted flagship levels specifications. Now, the company releases multiple handsets a year, with most commanding a competitive but nevertheless high price tag. Today, the company is branching out, announcing its first-ever Android tablet, the OnePlus Pad.

The OnePlus Pad is being touted as a flagship Android tablet, featuring an impressive experience when it comes to both hardware and software. The company shared with us that:

OnePlus Pad inherits the OnePlus iconic elegant and purposeful design. Coming with self-developed Star Orbit metal craft, OnePlus Pad integrates with aluminum alloy CNC cutting crafts to shine unparalleled beauty and texture.

Make of that what you will, but the bottom line is that the OnePlus tablet looks quite stunning and offers a design that looks unique, differentiated by its circular camera array that can be found on the rear. You get an aluminum unibody construction for the chassis that houses the 11.61-inch 144Hz display that supports a 7:5 screen ratio. The company states that this configuration will provide more screen real estate for books, games, and web pages.

Those that enjoy watching movies will be happy to know that the OnePlus Pad offers support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, providing the best experience for the eyes and ears. The tablet is also ultra-thin, coming in at 6.54mm, and is extremely light, making it a joy to hold for long hours. As far as what's under the hood, the tablet is powered by a Dimensity 9000 chipset that is paired with either 8GB or 12GB RAM, depending on the configuration you choose.

As far as battery life goes, you should be able to get all-day use from the tablet since it features a 9,510mAh battery. OnePlus states that you can expect over 12 hours of battery life when watching videos and up to one month of standby time. Best of all, the tablet supports the company's SuperVOOC charging, capable of up to 67W charging speeds, allowing the tablet to go from zero to 100 percent charge in 80 minutes.

The OnePlus tablet will even have its own accessories like, the OnePlus Stylo (stylus) and the OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard, great for those that want a more tactile experience with their tablet. OnePlus did not share pricing details about its tablet or accessories, but we expect to see and hear more in the future. We'll be sure to update you when that information becomes available.