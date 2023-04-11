OnePlus Pad The OnePlus Pad offers a sleek look, plenty of power, and is the company's first Android tablet. For a limited time, you can get a gift for reserving the tablet, with OnePlus offering a free keyboard or stylus.

Reserve the OnePlus Pad for $99

Roughly two months after its initial announcement, OnePlus is finally letting consumers put down some money towards the purchase of its OnePlus Pad tablet. Now, you might be thinking to yourself, well, how much is this tablet going to cost? And well, for the time being, there isn't a price. OnePlus is still being coy on this subject, only stating that pricing for the tablet will be revealed on the first day of preorders which starts on April 25. For now, if you're interested, you can put down $99 as part of the reservation process, and because you're getting in early, you're going to be able to choose one a gift.

For a limited time, OnePlus is offering those that put down $99 any time between April 10 through April 24 a free keyboard or free stylus. The keyboard is valued at $149, while the stylus comes in at $99. For the most part, the choice is really going to be up to the purchaser, as both items seem quite useful, but are geared towards different kinds of tablet users. Also, OnePlus has yet to reveal any details about these devices, so it could be a toss up. But strictly from a monetary standpoint, you're getting more from the keyboard since it costs $149.

As far as the tablet, there's only looks to be one option during this reservation process, with the device coming with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. As for the display, you're going to get an 11.61-inch 144Hz display with a 7:5 aspect ratio. When it comes to the battery, you're getting a large 9,510mAh battery that's slated to last a little more than 12 hours on a single, and with SuperVOOC charging up to 67W, you're going to be able to charge up the tablet from zero to 100 percent in just 80 minutes.

Again, OnePlus refuses to share the retail price of the device, but it does state that you can cancel your reservation if you're not satisfied with the price when it is announced. But if this promotion seems interesting, make sure to get your reservation in before April 24. If you're not interested in the tablet, just remember that OnePlus is having some fantastic sales on its smartphones, and you can even knock up to an additional 15 percent off with our special XDA code.

