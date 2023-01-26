Although the OnePlus 11 already made its debut in China this month, the company is gearing up for the handset's global launch, which will take place on February 7. While the OnePlus 11 might be the star of the show, we've also heard rumblings that another smartphone, the OnePlus 11R, will also make an appearance. In addition, the firm will also share details about its sleek mechanical keyboard created in collaboration with Keychron and new earbuds in the form of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2.

Now, if all of that wasn't enough, OnePlus looks to have one more device up its sleeve for the upcoming event, aiming to launch its first Android tablet, the OnePlus Pad. While not much is known at this point, we are getting a good first look today thanks to new renders, showing off pretty much every inch of the device. The new renders come from MySmartPrice, who have once again teamed up with Steve Hemmerstoffer, better known as OnLeaks.

The new renders show off a massive camera hump that looks similar in the design to the one found on the OnePlus 11. Furthermore, we get to see a sleek design on the front, with minimal bezels around the display. While the device looks great, we have very little information about the tablet and its specifications. The news outlet shared some details, like how the tablet will have an 11.6 inch display, and it will come with a premium build, with the external chassis being built of metal. In addition, the front-facing camera will be located in the top right portion of the device, allowing users to comfortably use the camera in landscape mode for video calls.

For the most part, the tablet looks pretty good. But its success will most likely rely on its price and availability. For the most part, OnePlus has offered enticing handsets in the past, but lately, its allure has waned. With that said, this upcoming release could be a big one, as the event looks to be stacked with an intense lineup that should make any OnePlus fan happy. But, we'll have to wait until February 7 to find out all the details.

Source: MySmartPrice