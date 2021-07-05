OnePlus registers OnePlus Pad trademark, suggesting that a tablet might be in the works

OnePlus has expanded its product portfolio to a great extent over the last few years. The company currently offers a wide range of Android smartphones across various price segments, smart TVs, fitness tracking wearables, and even TWS earphones. Now, it seems like OnePlus is ready to add a tablet to the mix.

Although OnePlus has not released any information about its plans to release a tablet, it has registered a “OnePlus Pad” trademark (via MySmartPrice) with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). This leads us to believe that the company might be working on an Android tablet. Sadly, the trademark listing doesn’t reveal anything other than the prospective name of the tablet. We have no information about its specifications at the moment, but we’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we learn more.

The OnePlus Pad trademark listing comes just weeks after OnePlus confirmed that it had integrated several of its teams with OPPO. The move has already helped it improve its software maintenance schedule for its flagship devices. And now, the integration is helping OnePlus focus on more product categories.

