Sometimes buying the most high-end, best Android tablet on the market just isn't an option or necessary, whether it's because of financial reasons, personal needs, or other circumstances. That's why it's important to have more affordable quality options, and luckily both OnePlus and Apple offer such tablets with the OnePlus Pad and iPad 10. Although we've heard plenty about OnePlus smartphones, the OnePlus Pad is the company's first attempt at making an Android tablet. With that said, let's see how these two affordable tablets stack up against each other and which one might be a better option for you.

OnePlus Pad vs. Apple iPad 10: Price, specs & availability

The OnePlus Pad is priced at $479 and is only available through the company's own website. There is only one model, in one color, Halo Green, that comes with 128GB of storage. It will begin shipping on May 8, and currently, OnePlus is offering a discount on the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, knocking 50% off the price with the purchase of the tablet.

The iPad 10 launched in October 2022, with the base model coming with 64GB of internal storage and a price tag of $449. Unlike the OnePlus Pad, you can opt for more storage here, with a 256GB model costing $559, and there are also four color choices coming in blue, pink, silver, and yellow. The tablet is available directly from Apple and can be found a pretty much any other retailer that carries electronics, like Best Buy and Amazon.



OnePlus Pad Apple iPad 10 Brand OnePlus Apple Storage 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB UFS 3.1 4GB RAM | 64GB, 256GB storage CPU MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Apple A14 Bionic Operating System OxygenOS-based on Android 13.1 iPadOS 16 Battery 9,510mAh Battery, 67W SuperVooc 28.6 Wh lithium‑polymer Ports USB-C USB-C Camera (Rear, Front) Rear: 13MP, 720p 30FPS, 1080p 30FPS, 4K 30FPS, EIS, Front: 8MP, 720p 30FPS, 1080p 30FPS, EIS 12 MP f/1.8, 12 MP f/2.4 Display (Size, Resolution) 11.61-inch LCD, 2800x2000 pixels, 30/60/90/120/144 Hz refresh rate, 120Hz/144Hz touch sampling rate, 500 nits 10.9-inch LCD, 2360 x 1640 pixels, 60Hz, 500 nits Price 479 $449 (64GB), $599 (256GB) Size 10.2 x 7.5 x 0.3 inches (258 x 189.4 x 6.5mm) 9.79 x 7.07 x 0.28 inches (248.6 x 179.5 x 7mm) Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), 802.11a/b/g/n/, WLAN 2.4G/WLAN, 5.1G/WLAN 5.8G Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) with 2x2 MIMO Colors Halo Green silver, blue, pink, yellow

OnePlus Pad vs. Apple iPad 10: Design and display

Both tablets offer a design that looks modern with a chassis built from aluminum that not only looks great but feels good too. Although similar in construction and feel, there is a weight difference here, with the OnePlus Pad coming in at 552 grams compared to the iPad's 477 grams. The rear panel of the OnePlus Pad offers a more unique look, with its large circular rear camera being prominently featured surrounded by a surface design the company dubs 'Star Orbit.'

Despite a similar look when it comes to screens, the OnePlus Pad has slightly thinner bezels and a larger display coming in at 11.6 inches with a resolution of 2800 x 2000 pixels. This is compared to the iPad 10's 10.9-inch screen, which has a resolution of 2360 x 1640 pixels. Both displays look good, providing excellent viewing angles thanks to IPS panels, but the OnePlus Pad gets the edge here, with support for a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz versus the iPads' 60Hz.

A higher refresh rate has many benefits, with the most important being that it contributes to a smoother visual and tactile experience when casually browsing the internet and scrolling through social media feeds. If you're a person that enjoys games or movies, higher refresh rates are also beneficial here too. While a higher refresh rate display can draw more battery, OnePlus has made optimizations that will automatically tune the rate to suit the experience going from 30 to 144Hz.

When it comes to other physical components, both tablets have hardware buttons for power and volume adjustment, but the iPad includes a fingerprint reader in its power button, while the OnePlus Pad doesn't skip out on biometric security altogether as it can use the front-facing camera for face unlock. However, it isn't going to be the most secure option. This leaves users to rely on a PIN or password. Both tablets offer support for a keyboard and stylus, which can magnetically attach for a seamless look and feel.

OnePlus Pad vs. Apple iPad 10: Software

This is where things really deviate, with the iPad 10 running iPadOS 16 and the OnePlus Pad running OxygenOS 13.1 based on Android 13. Now, while there are a lot of differences between these two operating systems, it's really going to come down to what you prefer, and the tipping point will be what kind of smartphone you're using. If you're someone that already uses an Android smartphone, the OnePlus Pad is going to be a better option because you'll be familiar with the OS. Likewise, iPhone users will feel more at home when using the iPad.

Regardless of which one you choose, you will have a lot of power and flexibility when using these tablets, with regular OS and security updates for both. OnePlus has committed to three years of Android OS updates and four years of security updates, while the iPad 10 should get five years of OS and security updates, but it could be longer. If you're still on edge, check out what apps are available for each platform, some apps are exclusive to iPadOS, while others can only be found on Android.

OnePlus Pad vs. Apple iPad 10: Performance and battery life

When it comes to power, these two devices are running on completely different processors, with the OnePlus Pad making use of MediaTek's powerful Dimensity 9000 SoC with 8GB RAM and Apple's iPad 10 utilizing the custom-built A14 Bionic with 4GB RAM. Now, while the slight edge in RAM goes to the OnePlus Pad, you're probably not going to see a huge difference when it comes to daily general use, mainly due to the tablet's running different platforms.

Since Apple is running its own hardware paired with its own software, things will be better optimized. If you think you're going to be running resource-intensive productivity apps or playing lots of games and need the best hardware performance possible, both tablets can handle the bulk of mobile games currently available. But the OnePlus Pad, with its high-refresh-rate display, will likely offer a better experience in this aspect. But for everyday tasks like browsing the web, watching videos, and just playing some games here and there, either choice is going to be good. Another deciding factor beyond just brute performance is going to be how long each tablet can last on a single charge.

While there are portable chargers and battery banks, it's still a good idea to get a reliable tablet that can last several hours. Both tablets are more than capable, with usage times above ten hours of use on a single charge when watching videos. The OnePlus Pad can get a little more out of its larger 9510mAh battery, but these kinds of numbers will always fluctuate depending on your use.

Where there's a clear edge here is with the OnePlus Pads' charging speed, making use of the company's SuperVOOC 67W wired charging technology that can have the tablet topped up in just 80 minutes. With the iPad, you'll be spending a few hours going from zero to 100, mainly because of the device's 20W wired charging speed. Thankfully, because of the redesign, the iPad 10 can charge using a standard USB-C cable.

OnePlus Pad vs. Apple iPad 10: Cameras

Tablets generally aren't known for their photography prowess, but in this day and age, with video calls and meetings becoming more standard among friends, colleagues, and coworkers, it's a good idea to have a relatively good quality camera if and when it needs to be used. For the rear camera on the OnePlus Pad, you'll be getting a 13 MP f/2.2 sensor, and on the front, an 8 MP with an f/2.3 aperture. The iPad 10 comes with a 12 MP f/1.8 on the rear, with a 12 MP f/2.4 front-facing camera. Both of these are more than acceptable, providing great quality, especially in well-lit areas.

OnePlus Pad vs. Apple iPad 10: Which is right for you?

These two great tablets are priced around the same, and depending on whether you are deep in the Apple ecosystem or you want apps that are exclusive to the iPad, what's best for you could be the iPad. On the flip side, if you are an Android fan and want to get a fantastic tablet at a great price, then the OnePlus Pad is likely the best option for you.

The OnePlus Pad, it has a superior display highlighted by its impressive 144Hz refresh rate, provides excellent performance with its MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, and has over ten hours of battery life with lightning-fast charging that can get you topped up from zero in a little over an hour. OnePlus is no stranger to software, and that shines brightly with an OS that's both powerful and versatile. OnePlus also manages to offer the complete package for anyone that needs it, with keyboard and stylus accessories.

However, if you're someone that currently uses an iPhone and wants an extension of that experience on a tablet, the iPad 10 is going to be a great option. Apple's tablets have long been the standard for large-format, mobile devices and the iPad 10 maintains that stance. It has an excellent display, elegant and sleek-looking hardware, and plenty of performance under the hood, supported by wonderful software and apps. You can also find plenty of great cases and other accessories for it as well.