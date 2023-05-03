OnePlus Pad Best Value The OnePlus Pad is a sleek, stylish first tablet from the company, powered by OxygenOS, which is based on Android 13. Pros Powerful chipset Great battery life Cons Some software features are not ready for launch Stylus limited in functionality $479 at OnePlus

When looking for a premium Android tablet, the choice is often between Samsung or a cheaper Samsung. Now there is another option, with the OnePlus Pad, the company’s first foray into the larger form factor. Can it break into the tablet market in the same way that it broke into the smartphone space? To test that, we’re putting it up against the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8. It is a smaller version of the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with a smaller screen and battery. Here’s a quick comparison to show how the challenger stacks up to the class leader.

OnePlus Pad vs. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: Price, specs & availability

The $479 OnePlus Pad is currently in preorder status and will be released on May 8, 2023. The only place to preorder is on OnePlus’ own website, but it will likely be available from multiple retailers after the release date. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 can be added as a preorder bonus for 50% off. The Galaxy Tab S8 was released on February 25, 2022, and can be purchased starting at $630 from Samsung and other retailers.

The OnePlus Pad has one configuration, 8GB + 128GB, in ‘Halo Green.’ The Galaxy Tab S8 is available in three colors, either 8GB + 128GB or 12GB + 256GB. You can check out our collection of the best Galaxy Tab S8 deals to find the best places to order from.



OnePlus Pad Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Brand OnePlus Samsung Storage 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB UFS 3.1 128GB, 256GB (Expandable up to 1TB) CPU MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Operating System OxygenOS-based on Android 13.1 One UI 5 based on Android 12 Battery 9,510mAh Battery, 67W SuperVooc 8000mAh Ports USB-C USB-C Camera (Rear, Front) Rear: 13MP, 720p 30FPS, 1080p 30FPS, 4K 30FPS, EIS, Front: 8MP, 720p 30FPS, 1080p 30FPS, EIS 13MP + 6MP ultrawide, 12MP selfie Display (Size, Resolution) 11.61-inch LCD, 2800x2000 pixels, 30/60/90/120/144 Hz refresh rate, 120Hz/144Hz touch sampling rate, 500 nits 11-inch LCD, 2560x1600, 120Hz Price 479 $630 Size 10.2 x 7.5 x 0.3 inches (258 x 189.4 x 6.5mm) 9.99 x 6.51 x 0.25 inches Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), 802.11a/b/g/n/, WLAN 2.4G/WLAN, 5.1G/WLAN 5.8G Wi-Fi, Cellular, Bluetooth Colors Halo Green Graphite, Silver, Pink Gold

OnePlus Pad vs. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: Design and display

Both flagship tablets are built with an aluminum design with a boxed chassis. The OnePlus Pad has slightly more rounded edges, with a 2.5D curve, making it nicer to hold. It has a slightly shorter, wider design, due to the 7:5 aspect ratio used on the screen, compared to the 16:10 ratio of the Galaxy Tab S8. The Galaxy Tab S8 is slightly squared-off on the edges, with thinner bezels on the edge-to-edge display.

On the back side of the OnePlus Pad, the camera is centered along the top of the long side in a small circular bump. The back panel has a circular pattern that echoes this camera bump, which OnePlus calls Start Orbit. The dual cameras on the Galaxy Tab S8 are in the top-right corner, with a magnetic charging strip for the S Pen running along the top. It’s worth noting that the OnePlus Pad only comes in Halo Green. The Galaxy Tab S8 comes in Graphite, Silver, and Pink Gold.

One of the main considerations when buying a tablet is the screen. Both of these tablets use an LCD panel, with lower quality than the OLED or LED screens found in other displays.

The OnePlus Pad has an 11.61-inch screen with a 7:5 aspect ratio, a resolution of 2800 by 2000, and a max refresh rate of 144Hz. The Galaxy Tab S8 has an 11-inch screen with 2560 by 1600 resolution and a max refresh rate of 120Hz. Both will feel snappy and responsive, thanks to the higher refresh rates on offer.

The Galaxy Tab S8 supports the S Pen stylus and has one in the box. The OnePlus Pad supports the Stylo, which is an additional $99 purchase and currently has limited functionality. If you want to use your tablet for handwriting and stylus use, Samsung is the better option.

OnePlus Pad vs. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: Hardware, performance, and battery

The OnePlus Pad is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, while the Galaxy Tab S8 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Both of these chipsets are of similar power, with the offering from Qualcomm slightly more capable at some tasks. Either tablet here can keep up with your needs, but it’s worth noting that only Samsung can use DeX mode to turn into a desktop-like computing experience.

The OnePlus Pad has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Galaxy Tab S8 comes in two variants, one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and one with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Tab S8 can also use a microSD card to expand the storage by up to 1TB.

Battery life on both tablets is enough for two days of light to moderate usage. The OnePlus Pad has a 9510mAh battery and a 67W SuperVooc charger included to recharge to full in only 80 minutes. The Galaxy Tab S8 has an 8000mAh battery and 45W wired charging if you purchase a charger capable of that speed, as it doesn’t come with a charger in the box.

OnePlus Pad vs. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: Cameras

The back-facing cameras on both tablets are serviceable. The OnePlus Pad has a single 13MP camera in the center of the long side, while the Galaxy Tab S8 has two cameras, a 13MP primary, and a 6MP ultra-wide. We’re not sure anyone actually buys a tablet based on the quality of the rear cameras, but it’s nice to know they are up to the task of basic snaps or scanning documents.

The front-facing cameras are more important, as they will get used for video calling. The Samsung Tab S8 has a 12MP ultra-wide sensor which works well and has an Auto Framing feature to keep you centered in the frame. The OnePlus Pad has an 8MP sensor and a similar auto-framing feature called Limelight.

OnePlus Pad vs. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: Which tablet is best for you?

The Galaxy Tab S8 is the better Android tablet for most people. It costs more than the OnePlus Pad but has more usable features. When the included S Pen is factored in, the price is just ahead of the OnePlus Pad plus the $99 Stylo accessory. The tablet also has a wider range of accessories and is powered by a slightly better chipset, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1.

The OnePlus Pad is still worthy of being called one of the best Android tablets. The 144Hz refresh rate screen is snappy and optimized for use in landscape mode. The design is well-balanced and nice to hold. It also has limited stylus support if the optional Stylo is purchased.