OnePlus renames Fnatic Mode to Pro Gaming Mode as its Fnatic partnership comes to an end

OnePlus first collaborated with the professional eSports organization Fnatic on the OnePlus 7 series back in 2019. The partnership resulted in a new gaming mode for OnePlus phones, called Fnatic Mode, along with an easter egg and a couple of Fnatic-themed wallpapers. Following the OnePlus 7 series launch, the new mode gradually rolled out to several older OnePlus phones, and it has since remained a crucial part of OxygenOS. But that’s about to change soon.

OnePlus recently started rolling out OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 3 based on Android 11 for the OnePlus 7 series. As per the changelog, the update only included a couple of optimizations and bug fixes. However, as Reddit user u/T1Az recently pointed out, it also brings a change for the Fnatic Mode. The gaming mode has been renamed to “Pro gaming Mode” in the latest Open Beta release.

Since the company hadn’t made any official announcements regarding this change, we dug into the release to confirm the change. And we found several new “Pro gaming Mode” strings in the OnePlus Games app. We then reached out to OnePlus for a comment on the status of its partnership with Fnatic, and we received the following statement:

“OnePlus’ partnership with Fnatic has come to its natural and mutual conclusion. Users of OnePlus devices who have enjoyed our Fnatic mode will continue to receive the same features and capabilities, but under a new Pro Gaming Mode name. The naming update will transition across devices starting from the 6 series. Fnatic has been a supportive partner to OnePlus, and we look forward to the opportunity to collaborate again in the future.”

Since OnePlus’ partnership with Fnatic has always been a branding/marketing collaboration, you shouldn’t expect to see any functional changes in the new Pro Gaming Mode. All of its features will remain intact, but it probably won’t have the Fnatic easter egg or the Fnatic-themed wallpapers.

Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the tip about the name change!