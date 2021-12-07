OnePlus launches its Red Cable Club rewards program in Europe

OnePlus has launched Red Cable Club in Europe. Launched two years ago, the Red Cable Club is a rewards program that offers exclusive benefits and handy discounts on OnePlus phones and other products. The program so far has been exclusive to the Indian market, but at last, the company is finally bringing it to Europe.

Red Cable Club in Europe has quite different benefits from what’s available in India. The membership program offers a 2-10% discount on smartphones, a 10-50% discount on the OnePlus Watch and OnePlus Buds Pro, up to 20% off on accessories like cases, cables & power adapters, and free shipping. However, these benefits are only applicable to purchases made via OnePlus.com and OnePlus Store.

There are four membership tiers: Explorer, Insider, Elite, and Supreme:

Explorer (0-349): 2% on Phones, 10% on Accessories & IoT

Insider (350-999): 5% on Phones, 20% on Accessories & IoT

Elite (1000 – 4999): 8% on Phones, 30% on Accessories & IoT

Supreme (5000 and above): 10% on Phones, 50% on Accessories & IoT

If you want to become a Red Cable Club member, you can sign up for a free account here. When you purchase something on OnePlus.com or take part in engagement activities across OnePlus platforms you’ll earn Growth Values. Earning more Growth Values unlocks higher membership tiers and thus even more benefits and discounts.

Alongside the Red Cable Club announcement, the company also teased an upcoming audio product for the European market.

OnePlus will be bringing multiple additional benefits to European Red Cable Club members, including securing early access to buy the next premium OnePlus audio product in early December.

While OnePlus didn’t go into detail about this next premium audio product, it could be referring to the OnePlus Buds Z2 earbuds that were launched in China two months ago. The new earbuds come with an updated design, Active Noise Cancellation, Dolby Atmos support, IP55 rating, and up to 35 hours of battery life.