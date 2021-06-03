OnePlus resumes Android 12 beta rollout for the OnePlus 9 series

OnePlus was among the first OEMs to release an Android 12 beta build to its devices. The company announced its Android 12 Developer Preview Program shortly after Google rolled out Android 12 Beta 1 to its Google Pixel lineup, and it released the first beta build soon thereafter. However, the Android 12 Beta 1 build for the OnePlus 9 series ended up bricking devices, and OnePlus had to halt the rollout. The company is now rolling out a hotfix build for the OnePlus 9 series, which addresses the issues found in the previous build.

According to a recent post on the OnePlus Community forums, the company has now started rolling out a new Developer Preview build for the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro. The Android 12 beta build includes a fix for the issue that caused the original release to get stuck during Factory Reset Protection (FRP) check. Other than that, the beta build is pretty much the same in terms of features.

The post also highlights some known issues in the latest Android 12 beta release for the OnePlus 9 series, including:

All data will be cleared while flashing the build

Video call function is not available

Fingerprint unlock and face unlock are unavailable

Certain UI screens look less than desirable

Some apps may not function as expected

System stability issues

Probability of camera crash when HDR mode enabled.

OnePlus has further cautioned users that installing the Android 12 beta update still poses a risk of bricking your phone. Therefore, you shouldn’t install the firmware on your phone if you’re not sure what you’re doing. If you still wish to go ahead, follow the instructions given in the post to download and install the build on your OnePlus 9 or OnePlus 9 Pro. In case you encounter any issues during the process, you can easily roll back to the Android 11 release by flashing the rollback packages linked in the forum post.