OnePlus resumes OxygenOS 12 rollout for the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro

OnePlus rolled out the first stable build of OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 to the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro earlier this month. However, just a few days after the rollout started, OnePlus pulled the update as many early adopters reported facing various issues. OnePlus now seems to have addressed all the issues, as it has resumed the OxygenOS 12 rollout for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro.

The new OxygenOS 12 stable update (build number C.39) for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro has started rolling out to users, according to a recent post on the OnePlus Community forums. The update brings the following changes:

System Improved the smoothness of fingerprint unlocking Optimized the system power consumption to extend the battery life Fixed the issue of screen tearing when back to the home screen in some games Fixed the issue that the notification bar showed a blank bar Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.12

Camera Improved the startup speed of the application Improved the image effect of the rear camera

Network Fixed the issue that failed to connect to the mobile data in certain scenarios



Note that the new OxygenOS 12 release is only available for the global and Indian variants of the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro so far. As always, OnePlus is rolling out the update in a staged fashion, so it may be a while before the update notification pops up on your device. If you don’t want to wait, you can download the update package from the links below and install it manually. In case you encounter any issues with the update, you can fill up this form to provide feedback.

OnePlus 9 XDA Forums || OnePlus 9 Pro XDA Forums

Download OxygenOS 12 (C.39) for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro

Thanks to the Oxygen Updater team for the download links!