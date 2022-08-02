OnePlus builds a world in Roblox, offers free OnePlus earbuds for early visitors

Despite its recent popularity, the online game platform Roblox has been around for quite some time. With over 50 million active users daily, one can easily understand why a company would choose the platform to create immersive content. Gucci, Nike, Chipotle, and Vans, are just a few of the companies that have built experiences in Roblox, and now it looks like OnePlus is joining the fun.

Today, the company announced OnePlus World, a virtual theme park created in partnership with Transparent House. The company took elements from its smartphone devices and integrated them into the park. For example, channeling its SuperVOOC charging technology for its smartphones, the world features charging stations, allowing characters to get charged and move quicker than they normally could.

OnePlus World wouldn’t be much fun if it were just walking and running, so users will be able to use vehicles to travel, like motorcycles and hoverboards. There will be plenty of activities like skydiving, treasure hunts, and more. You can also collect OnePlus clothing for your avatar. While the OnePlus World sounds like a hoot, most will be interested in the real-world rewards that can be unlocked in-game. Throughout OnePlus World, users will be able to uncover coupon codes. The first 200 discovered will be good for a free set of OnePlus earbuds.

As OnePlus rolls out a digital playground for its fans, it has more important matters ahead with the launch of the OnePlus 10T. The company has been teasing the smartphone, showing off some of its specifications ahead of its announcement. According to OnePlus’s website, the device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, 16GB RAM, 256GB of internal storage, and a 4,800mAh battery with SuperVOOC charging. It looks like OnePlus is putting all its cards on the table, but there is one element that is still missing – price. OnePlus started as a company offering affordable flagships, maybe it will return to its roots with the OnePlus 10T.

Source: OnePlus, OnePlus World