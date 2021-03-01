OnePlus starts rolling out OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 to the OnePlus Nord

It’s been almost two months since OnePlus rolled out the first OxygenOS Open Beta with Android 11 for the OnePlus Nord. Since then, the company has rolled out two more Android 11 beta updates to the device bringing January 2021 security patches and a couple of improvements. OnePlus is now finally rolling out the first stable OxygenOS 11 release for the mid-ranger, which upgrades the device to Android 11 and brings a host of new features.

According to a recent comment on the OnePlus Community forums, the first OxygenOS 11 stable update for the OnePlus Nord has just started rolling out to some users. It measures 2910MB and includes the following changes:

OnePlus Nord OxygenOS 11 stable changelog System Update to Android 11 version The brand new UI design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations for details Optimized the stability of some third-party apps and improved experience

Ambient Display Newly added Insight clock style, a join creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data (Go to: Settings > Customization > Clock on ambient display) Newly added the Canvas always-on display, which can extract the subject’s outline from any photo and display it on your lock screen (Go to: Settings > Customization > Wallpaper > Canvas > Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically)

Dark Mode Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable Now supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range. (Go to: Settings > Display > Dark Mode > Turn on automatically > Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise/Custom time range)

Shelf Brand new shelf UI Newly added a weather widget with smarter animation effect

Gallery Newly added the Story feature, which can automatically create the weekly stories by using your local photos and videos Optimized the loading speed to improve the image preview experience



As with all OnePlus updates, the OxygenOS 11 stable release for the OnePlus Nord will roll out to users in a staged fashion. It will only reach a handful of users today and after OnePlus confirms that it’s stable enough for a wider rollout, it should reach all users. If you don’t wish to wait for the OTA update to reach your device, you can download the region-specific flashable ZIP file from the links below and use the Local upgrade method to update to the latest release. In case you face any issues with the update, you can head over to the OxygenOS 11 announcement thread on OnePlus’ Community forums and share your feedback.

Download: OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 for the OnePlus Nord

Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the tip and Discord user saikiransalama for the screenshots!